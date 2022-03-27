CHEYENNE – Whatever could go wrong for Cheyenne Central on Saturday morning against Campbell County did.
Wind wreaked havoc on routine flyballs that either narrowly eluded the glove of Indians defenders, or fell between two or more players who didn’t call for the ball. Central also committed eight errors.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Camels pitcher Avery Gray struck out 13 hitters to help her squad win 13-3 in a game that was shortened to six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“We had little glimpses of greatness here and there, and then the wheels completely fell off,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “(Campbell County) played well, hit the ball well, and Avery Gray is a really good pitcher.
“Her rise and change are good pitches that can be hard to lay off of. We struggled offensively, especially with runners in scoring position.”
Central retired Campbell County’s first two hitters with ease before Gray took second on an error. Left-handed hitting catcher Natalie Clonch drove Gray home when she turned on the seventh pitch of her at-bat and drove it into right field for an RBI single.
The Indians got two runners on with two outs in the first, but Gray fanned Tamryn Potts to end the threat.
The Camels scored four runs with two outs to take a 5-0 lead after the second. They started the third inning with three consecutive singles. The second of those knocks was a bunt single by Bayley Gray, who beat a throw by Central third baseman Brogan Allen. Lexi Alexander rounded second and took third when she noticed the Indians didn’t have a player covering the base. First baseman Lauren Lucas’ throw to third eluded her teammates, allowing Alexander to score and Bayley Gray to take third.
Addy Rambo singled up the middle to score Bayley Gray and give Campbell County a 7-0 lead before Potts struck out two hitters before getting Lanae Kimbley to pop out to shortstop.
“We didn’t have any defense behind our pitchers, and that really sucks because they’re trying everything they can to get outs,” Allen said. “They have no control over what goes on behind them. They can’t throw a strike past the hitter every single time. Our defense definitely could have stepped it up.”
Righty leadoff hitter Kaitlyn Ackerman started Central’s third trip to the plate with an opposite field single. Right fielder Taylor Gebhart notched a single of her own by blooping a ball into left. Both players scored when Allen drove a ball to the left field fence for a triple, cutting the Camels’ lead to 7-2.
“We kind of get in our own heads whenever we face Avery Gray,” Allen said. “She’s one of the best pitchers in the state, but we know we’re one of the best hitting teams in the state.
“We battled them hard last year, so we’ve shown we can hit off of her even though it’s going to be hard. We just have to get out of our own heads.”
Campbell County responded with a three-run fourth to put the conference portion of the doubleheader out of reach.
“Our intensity was just really low, and we weren’t the team we usually are,” Barker said. “It was almost like we were still asleep out here. We have to learn to be tougher and get our team chemistry and intensity back.”
Potts struck out five hitters for Central (3-4 overall, 0-2 East Conference).
Central 11 Campbell Co. 10
Lucas singled to center with one out to lift the Indians to an 11-10 come-from-behind win over Campbell County.
Central entered the frame trailing 10-8. Freshman Izzy Kelly started the rally with a one-out bunt single. Gebhart followed with a walk.
Kelly scored on Allen’s single to right to cut the lead to 10-9. Ackerman followed with a single that scored Gebhart, knotting the score 10-10.
Ackerman finished the game 3-of-4 with a double and four RBI. Allen and freshman catcher Maddie Birt were both 3-for-4 with two RBI. Allen had a solo home run in the first inning.
Kelly, Gebhart and senior Drue Mirich all collected two hits.
Katie Hinz went the distance in the circle for Central, striking out three and walking none.