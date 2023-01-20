Jordan Brennan and Ella Gillam

Cheyenne South junior Jordyn Brennan (5) shoots over a block by Cheyenne Central junior Ella Gillam (15) during a girls basketball game at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Crosstown rivalry games have a way of causing drama. Records get thrown out the window and anyone can win at any time.

Unfortunately for Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central made sure early that there was no chance of an upset. The Indians outscored the Bison 34-7 in the first quarter enroute to a 76-46 rout of their crosstown rival.


