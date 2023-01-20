CHEYENNE — Crosstown rivalry games have a way of causing drama. Records get thrown out the window and anyone can win at any time.
Unfortunately for Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central made sure early that there was no chance of an upset. The Indians outscored the Bison 34-7 in the first quarter enroute to a 76-46 rout of their crosstown rival.
“Those kids did fantastic,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “They shot the ball and shared the ball really well. We are in such a tough conference, anytime you can get a (win), you take it.”
The game started off relatively even for both teams. After Central scored the first six points of the game, South battled back and cut the lead to five just over three minutes into the game.
That is where the good things about the first quarter ended for the Bison. Central went on a 24-2 run to close out the quarter, completely dominating South in all aspects of the game. Their defense clamped down on the Bison, forcing 11 first-quarter turnovers.
“That was a real focus for us is getting started,” Kirkbride said. “To come out and shoot the ball like we did is a huge confidence boost going into tomorrow.”
Things got a little bit better for the Bison in the second frame, as they started to find success on both ends. Their defense began to force Central into some mistakes, and forced six turnovers. Thanks to some big shots by Bailey Williams and Amya Smith, the Bison were able to muster up 12 second-quarter points.
But the struggles continued for South on the defensive end, and it still was outscored and out-defended by Central in the second quarter. Thanks to solid quarters from Taylin Wade and Madisyn Baillie, Central threw things into cruise control and took a 50-19 lead into halftime.
“We work really well together and have a lot of chemistry,” senior guard Mia Gerig said. “When the chemistry is there, it works really well against other offenses.”
Central’s starters picked up right where they left off after the break. The team opened the quarter on a 10-0 run to put any hope of a Bison rally out of the question.
While the offense threw things into cruise control, Central’s defense continued to clamp down on South. Despite the starters exiting the game before the midway point of the third frame, the reserves held South to just seven points in the third quarter to take a 62-26 lead into the final quarter.
By the time South was able to get going, it was too late. Despite scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, Central’s lead proved to be too much to overcome.
Baillie and Karson Tempel paced the Indians in scoring, both picking up 12 points. Ella Gillam added 11 points off the bench.
Williams paced South with 16 points, including a team-high six points in the final frame. Jordyn Brennan added 12 points, while Smith chipped in with 10.
In the end, Central’s defense proved to be too much to handle for South. They got into their full-court pressure system and made life incredibly difficult for the Bison. Central contested the ball every time someone from South for the full length of the court.
“Central is just so fast,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “Obviously they are well-coached in that press. I watched on film how fast they fly around. I see why they have won some ”
Winning games is always on the minds of players in sports. But for Central, being able to hand its cross-town rival a defeat means more.
“These games are super important,” Gerig said. “A lot of times, you never know what is going to come out of them. So, a win always feels good.”
CENTRAL 76, SOUTH 46
Cheyenne Central...... 34 16 12 14 — 76
Cheyenne South...... 7 12 7 17 — 46
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 12, Tempel 12, Gillam 11, Mia Gerig 8, Mc. Gerig 4, Kirkbride 7, Schaffer 2, Brendel 3, Wade 9, Newton 4, Kelly 4.
Cheyenne South: Quist 2, Montgomery 0, Brennan 12, C. Ward 0, Gunn 5, Smith 10, Williams 16, Montgomery 0, VanTassel 1, Garcia 0, Morales-Simetal 0.