Cheyenne Central High School senior Emily Lucero, 17, sends her putt just short of the hole during an intracity tournament Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central High School junior Hannah Lance, 17, hits a putt during an intracity tournament Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne. Also pictured is Central sophomore Lynette Robinson, 15. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
