CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls tennis team has steamrolled through its competition this fall.

The Lady Indians were undefeated in duals and continued their run of dominance at the South Conference tournament Saturday at Cheyenne South. Central claimed championships in both singles divisions and all three doubles draws to finish with 69 team points, while runner-up Laramie had 46.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

