Cheyenne Central senior Ashli Smedley competes in the #1 girls singles final match against Rock Springs senior Karlie Nandrup during the South Regional Tennis tournament at Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock competes in the #1 boys singles final match against Laramie junior Paulo Mellizo during the South Regional Tennis tournament at Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls tennis team has steamrolled through its competition this fall.
The Lady Indians were undefeated in duals and continued their run of dominance at the South Conference tournament Saturday at Cheyenne South. Central claimed championships in both singles divisions and all three doubles draws to finish with 69 team points, while runner-up Laramie had 46.
“It was a total team effort. Every individuals points counted all the way from the No. 3 doubles to No. 1 singles,” first-year Indians coach Garrett Seamans said.
Senior Ashli Smedley picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup to take the No. 1 singles title. Sophomore Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf grabbed a 6-0, 6-0 win against Rock Springs’ Abby Jones in the No. 2 singles bracket.
“It was pretty bright out and pretty hot, so I wanted to play my best and just get the match over with,” Mathis-Breitkopf said. “My first serves were a real strength today. (Jones) has fantastic groundstrokes and a fantastic backhand, so I had to do my best to counteract that.”
Lauren O’Donnell and Quincy Dereemer were 6-2, 6-0 winners over Laramie’s Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith.
Central’s team championship didn’t come easily, though.
Genesis Tyler and Caylin Smedley rallied from a set down for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Laramie’s Peyton Thorburn and Morgan Moore for the No. 1 doubles title. The No. 3 doubles tandem of Crimson Flowers and Lucia Shoemaker rebounded for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Laramie’s Simret Proctor and Ava Krueger.
Central’s boys also claimed the conference title, edging Laramie 57-55. The Indians captured titles in three draws, and went 2-1 in head-to-head matchups with Laramie.
No. 2 singles player Nathaniel Thornell downed Laramie’s Declan O’Connor, 7-5, 6-2. Thornell was happy with win not just because he claimed the title, but because he did it in straight sets after needing three to take down O’Connor during the regular season.
“I stayed really consistent and played a lot of top spin,” Thornell said. “Whenever we play it’s super close. This time, I was able to keep momentum the entire time.”
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Owen Black and Thomas Smedley were 7-5, 6-1 winners against Matthew Pikal and Ryan Dennis. Central’s No. 3 team of Roscoe Cone LeBeaumont and Nicholas Thornell picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Cheyenne East’s Kaden Sutherland and Kale Peterson.
Laramie’s No. 2 doubles duo of Carson Krueger and Spencer Killpack rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Central’s Cooper Bush and Matthew Klaassen.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock topped Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo, 6-2, 6-2 for the boys No. 1 singles crown.
“The wind was a little bit of a problem for me early, and it felt like balls were just flying off my racket, but I was able to find more consistency as the match went on,” Lock said. “I got into mindset of rolling the ball more than hitting pace on it. The wind eventually died down and I was able to let it rip.”
East’s boys were third with 38 points, while South took fourth in the eight-team field with 27 points. East’s girls were fifth with 21 points. South did not field a varsity girls team this fall.
The Wyoming state tournament starts Thursday in Gillette.
