CHEYENNE – Bridger Brokaw had posted personal-best times in back-to-back meets when he contracted COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus sidelined Brokaw for a few meets. It also has slowed the Cheyenne Central junior slightly, but the ailment hasn’t stopped him.
Brokaw turned in a time of 15 minutes, 46.2 seconds to win the Leroy Sprague Invitational by nearly 10 seconds on Friday afternoon at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course. His winning time is six seconds off a personal best he set earlier this season.
“I feel insanely good right now,” Brokaw said. “I was discouraged with my times in my first two races after catching COVID, but I ran a 15:50 last week, and that showed me I was back and healthy.
“I could feel myself losing fitness during the two weeks I was out, and that was really discouraging. I focused on sleeping, eating right and getting healthy. I’m back now.”
The Indians held off Laramie in the team race, putting four of their scoring runners in the top seven to finish with 28 team points. Laramie had four in the top nine and finished with 36 points.
Central senior Will Barrington took third in 16:05.2, while junior Trevor Schmidt was fifth (16:19.5). Freshman Race Morrell crossed the finish line seventh (16:25.5), and junior Jonah Rigg rounded out the Indians’ scoring runners by taking 12th in 16:46.2.
Brokaw and Laramie junior Dominic Eberle were shoulder-to-shoulder as the race entered its final mile. It was important to Brokaw that he dictate the pace of the race. He was able to run the exact race he wanted to and pull away late.
“I wanted to control the race,” Brokaw said. “I thought if I let everyone go out really fast, I could catch up in the second mile and slowly pull away in the third mile. My last mile was 5:03 or 5:04, and that’s what it took.
“It’s a mental game. I could have gone out and led the race, and it would have been mentally harder. But I stayed back, let them go out fast, kill themselves and slow down, which allowed me to pull away.”
Cheyenne East took third in the team standings. Freshman Lucas Steveson was the Thunderbirds’ top finisher, crossing the line 14th in 17:03.8. Junior Brayden Sumare’s 20th-place finish helped Pine Bluffs-Burns take sixth. Cheyenne South finished seventh, thanks, in part, to sophomore Izaac Freeman’s time of 19:02.1, which was good for 32nd.
The Central girls also swept the team and individual titles. The Lady Indians had three runners place in the top five and two more who were in the top 13.
Like Brokaw, senior Sydney Morrell pulled away in a once-close race. She was neck-and-neck with Rawlins senior Ryann Smith early in the race, but had opened a nearly 10-second lead heading into the final mile.
Morrell finished in 18:07.1, which was 49.4 seconds ahead of Smith. Smith set the tone early by running a blazing pace that Morrell was uncomfortable with. However, Morrell kept pace because she was worried seeing Smith building a lead might negatively impact her mentally and take her out of the race.
Morrell was able to keep up and then pull away.
“I ran the first mile in something like 5:35, which is one of the fastest first miles I’ve had this season,” she said. “That’s the opposite of what I like to do, but I had to go with her. This was a really tough race mentally, because I was dying after that first mile.
“I started striding out on a downhill and built a lead. I really put a gap between us when I surged up the hill on the final lap. I was worried I’d be crawling to the finish, but the training we’ve done this year helped me run a race like this. I wouldn’t have been able to this at this point in the season last year.”
Central senior Averie Perriton placed third (19:10.8), and junior Emma Hofmeister was fifth (19:22.6). Sophomore Riann Cordell-Reiner posted a ninth-place time of 19:58, while senior Lauren Clarke rounded out the Indians’ scoring runners by placing 13th in 20:28.5.
East finished as runners-up. Junior Ynes Ronnau captured sixth (19:38.3), while senior Mikaila Trujillo cracked the 20-minute mark for the first time this season to place seventh (19:41.1). Junior Emma Smith took 10th (20:11.5). Sophomore Molly Madsen and junior Gracie Craig finished 14th and 17th, respectively.
Junior Jordan Griess placed 11th (20:13.6) to help Pine-Burns capture sixth in the girls team standings. South was seventh, with freshman Sarah Hedum taking 27th (22:21.4) and sophomore Rachel Hedum placing 28th (22:27.7).
Cheyenne hosts the Class 4A East Conference meet starting at 1 p.m. Friday at North Cheyenne Community Park.