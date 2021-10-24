CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys cross-country teams both claimed Class 4A state championships Saturday in Ethete.
The Lady Indians won the title with 43 team points, while runner-up Jackson had 96. The Central boys finished with 47 points to second-place Jackson’s 70.
Both Central squads put four runners in the top 10.
Junior Sydney Morrell placed fourth with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 27.09 seconds. Senior Kaya Pillivant was fifth (19:34.73), while sophomore Emma Hofmeister took eighth (19:46.32) and freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner was 10th (19:58.88).
Junior Lauren Clark was Central’s final scoring runner. She placed 16th with a time of 20:34.86 to help the Indians win their first team title since 2017 and sixth overall.
The Cheyenne East girls captured sixth with 129 team points. Junior Mikaila Trujillo led the Lady Thunderbirds with a 14th-place time of 20:32.69.
Senior Jacob Frentheway captured second for the Central boys, finishing in 16:20.21. Sophomore Bridger Brokaw was seventh (16:50.09), senior Jason Frentheway took eighth (16:53.70) and junior Will Barrington was 10th (16:55.98). Sophomore Trevor Schmidt rounded out Central’s scoring runners, taking 20th in 17:16.26.
The title is Central’s first since 2007.
"We had solid efforts across the board, but our No. 5s did a phenomenal job," Central coach Sean Wilde said. "I thought it was going to be closer, but the kids all ran great."
East placed eighth with 216 points. Junior Jonathan Christensen was the T-Birds’ top finisher, taking 18th in 17:13.66.
Cheyenne South took 12th as a team, with senior Jack Bechtel placing 46th (18:05.83).
In Class 3A, the Pine Bluffs-Burns girls were 10th. Senior Emma Gonzalez led the way with her third-place time of 19:49.75.
The Pine-Burns boys were 15th in the 3A team standings. Junior Dylan Ashworth took 68th (19:41.55).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
WYOMING STATE MEETS
at Ethete
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 43; 2. Jackson 96; 3. Natrona County 100; 4. Sheridan 106; 5. Laramie 109; 6. Cheyenne East 129; 7. Campbell County 159; 8. Thunder Basin 190; 9. Kelly Walsh 195; 10. Evanston 200; 11. Rock Springs NS.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Brigham, Jackson, 18:38.15; 2. Klinger, Kelly Walsh, 19:13.74; 3. Forry, Laramie, 19:20.49; 4. Morrell, Central, 19:27.09; 5. Pillivant, Central, 19:34.73; 6. Wilhelm, Natrona, 19:40.27; 7. Wilson, Campbell County, 19:42.76; 8. Hofmeister, Central, 19:46.32; 9. Baedke, Natrona, 19:49.98; 10. Cordell-Reiner, Central, 19:58.88.
Other Central results: 16. Clark 20:34.86; 37. Taper 21:35.75; 42. A. Brenchley 21:53.23.
Cheyenne East results: 14. Trujillo 20:32.69; 15. Madsen 20:33.77; 19. Smith 20:50.52; 40. Y. Ronnau 21:42.40; 43. Upton 21:54.55; 54. Craig 22:26.60; 59. A. Ronnau 22:41.37.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 47; 2. Jackson 70; 3. Sheridan 87; 4. Natrona County 120; 5. Kelly Walsh 142; 6. Evanston 168; 7. Laramie 149; 8. Cheyenne East 216; 9. Campbell County 212; 10. Rock Springs 265; 11. Thunder Basin 293; 12. Cheyenne South 342.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Wheeler, Jackson, 16:10.45; 2. Jac. Frentheway, Central, 16:20.21; 3. Akers, Sheridan, 16:22.29; 4. Fossey, Rock Springs, 16:30.99; 5. Hurm, Campbell County, 16:36.67; 6. Dutcher, Natrona, 16:45.16; 7. Brokaw, Central, 16:50.09; 8. Jas. Frentheway, Central, 16:53.70; 9. Enders, Natrona, 16:54.79; 10. Barrington, Central, 16:55.98.
Other Central results: 20. Schmidt 17:16.26; 30. Rohde 17:40.40; 33. Knueppel 17:45.67.
Cheyenne East results: 18. Christensen 17:13.66; 44. Wise 18:00.54; 45. Turner 18:01.85; 54. Olson 18:17.29; 55. Blakely 18:20.36; 58. Parks 18:24.83; 62. Colbert 18:43.04.
Cheyenne South results: 46. J. Bechtel 18:05.83; 66. Valentine 19:05.41; 74. Freeman 19:54.73; 75. Sumare 20:15.43; 81. Piasecki 22:13.89.