CHEYENNE – Jonathan Ikerd was trying something new in Saturday’s finale of the Capital City swimming and diving championships.
The Cheyenne South junior used a different breathing pattern than he has been, one where he took a breath with every other stroke, rather than each stroke.
It worked well for him, as he finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in his best time of the season at 56.20 seconds. He trailed for most of the race, but not by much, and managed to find a spark in the final 25 yards.
“I was trying (that pattern) because I get more distance with my strokes,” Ikerd said. “I felt really good through the whole thing, and I noticed on that final turn I was behind out of my peripheral, and that last 10 meters, everything just tightened up and my body was starting to shut down.
“But a new boost of adrenaline spiked that last 10 meters, and I barely got (the win) on the touch.”
South won seven of the 11 swimming events on the day, with Cheyenne Central winning the other three. The Bison also won six of the first seven events.
Central still managed to pull out the team victory with a score of 507, while South placed second with 293 and Cheyenne East took third with a score of 280.
The relay team of Ikerd, Luke Constantino, Mark Constantino and Jared Price got the morning started with a win in the 200-yard individual medley, barely skimming past Central by 13 hundredths of a second.
Price secured a win in the 200-free in the following event, timing in at 1:51.08.
Ethan Merrill got the Indians’ first win on the day in the 200 individual medley (2:08.90) before Luke Constantino picked up two wins in the 50-yard freestyle (23.20) and the 100 free (51.84) for South.
Central’s Sebo Emmons won 1-meter diving in between those races with a score of 440 points. East’s Devin Meyer took second (382.5).
Price grabbed his second victory of the day with a time of 5:04.38 in the 500 free, before Central won the following three events. Colin Clarke, Kaden Anderson, Caden Cunningham and Connor Shuck clocked in at 1:39.28 to win the 200 free relay and start off the Indians’ short run.
Anderson answered with another win on the following event, taking first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.68.
“I just had that mentality of ‘I’m going to come out and win,’” Anderson said. “I wanted to get a win for the team. We had a hard week of practice, but I’m just proud of how our team did (this weekend).”
Junior Carson Birge finished first in the 100 breast (1:05.63) for Central’s final win of the day, barely holding off Merrill down the final stretch while they were neck-and-neck for almost the entirety of the race.
The final event of the meet was arguably the most entertaining, with the Bison pulling out a come-from-behind win in the 400 free relay. After Ikerd gave the Bison an early advantage in the first leg, Central’s Matt Pietsch bounced back and grabbed the lead for Central. Mark Constantino closed the gap in the third leg before Price came back from behind to pick up the final win of the day and close out a long weekend of swimming.
“(Our team) swam great, even though they’re broken down and tired,” South coach Jason Garman said. “Hopefully they understand that when they can swim fast tired like that when they get to state, they can still throw down. They just found a way to finish this weekend, probably better than they have all season.”
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
CAPITAL CITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores
1. Cheyenne Central 507; 2. Cheyenne South 293; 3. Cheyenne East 280
All distances in yards.
Championship finals only.
200 medley relay: 1. South (Ikerd, L. Constantino, M. Constantino, Price), 1:44.84; 2. Central (Pietsch, Birge, Merrill, Shuck), 1:44.97; 3. East (Williams, Ruff, Ellis, Begeman), 1:55.03.
200 freestyle: 1. Price, South, 1:51.08; 2. Pietsch, Central, 1:54.93; 3. Shuck, Central, 1:57.92; 4. M. Constantino, South, 1:59.28; 5. Stoffan, East, 2:00.60; 6. Brewer, South, 2:06.20.
200 individual medley: 1. Merrill, Central, 2:08.90; 2. Ikerd, South, 2:12.83; 3. Birge, Central, 2:14.70; 4. Steinhausen, South, 2:21.21; 5. Ruff, East, 2:23.13; 6. Picard, Central, 2:23.53.
50 free: 1. L. Constantino, South, 23.20; 2. Clarke, Central, 24.27; 3. Hager, Central, 24.98; 4. Cline, Central, 25.12; 5. Begeman, East, 25.64; 6. Moore, South, 30.17.
1-meter diving: 1. Emmons, Central, 440.00; 2. Meyer, East, 382.50; 3. Holz, East, 293.05; 4. Frausto, Central, 266.35.
100 fly: 1. Ikerd, South, 56.20; 2. Pietsch, Central, 56.29; 3. M. Constantino, South, 58.73; 4. Williams, East, 1:00.04; 5. Brewer, South, 1:02.04; 6. Cunningham, Central, 1:03.66.
100 free: 1. L. Constantino, South, 51.84; 2. Clarke, Central, 52.69; 3. Cline, Central, 54.60; 4. Hager, Central, 54.64; 5. Begeman, East, 59.56; 6. Floyd, Central, 1:01.46.
500 free: 1. Price, 5:04.38; 2. Wiblemo, Central, 5:25.08; 3. Shuck, Central, 5:26.41; 4. Jardine, Central, 5:56.22; 5. Picard, Central, 6:18. 65; 6. Penrod, Central, 6:23.20
200 free relay: 1. Central (Clarke, Anderson, Cunningham, Shuck), 1:39.28; 2. East (Begeman, Ellis, Williams, Stoffan), 1:41.93; 3. South (Brewer, Steinhausen, Lemmons, M. Constantino), 1:42.36.
100 back: 1. Anderson, Central, 59.98; 2. Moore, South, 1:02.29; 3. Hood, Central, 1:02.94; 4. Cunningham, Central, 1:04.67; 5. Eggers, Central, 1:07.04; 6. Stoffan, East, 1:07.42.
100 breast: 1. Birge, Central, 1:05.62; 2. Merrill, Central, 1:06.18; 3. Ruff, East, 1:08.68; 4. Wiblemo, Central, 1:11.57; 5. Runyan, Central, 1:12.36; 6. Steinhausen, South, 1:13.31.
400 free relay: 1. South (Ikerd, L. Constantino, M. Constantino, Price), 3:28.48; 2. Central (Clarke, Pietsch, Anderson, Merrill), 3:32.09; 3. East (Stoffan, Floyd, Wisdorf, Webb), 4:03.38.