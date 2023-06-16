CHEYENNE — Garrett Seamans hopes to continue Cheyenne Central’s run of tennis success by providing the one thing it hasn’t had recently — coaching stability.
Seamans was announced as the Indians’ next tennis coach last week. He is the fourth person to hold the job in as many years.
“I want to be here for the long haul,” Seamans said. “I’ve wanted to get to Cheyenne for quite a while. Now that I’m here, I hope to stay and build a program that’s dominant and keeps the tradition alive 10 or 15 years from now.
“For a program to really start to do well, there needs to be some sort of stability. I’m hoping to bring that. They’re already a really successful team, both in the girls and boys. If they can get a bit more stability, that will help that program.”
Seamans was a standout tennis player at Campbell County High in Gillette. He went 15-1 and finished second in Wyoming’s No. 2 singles bracket as a senior in 2016. Seamans and partner Tim Hays went 21-2 and took second in No. 2 doubles in 2015. During Seamans’ sophomore campaign, he and Hays were 19-0 and won the No. 3 doubles state championship.
Seamans played collegiately for Morningside University, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member in Sioux City, Iowa.
He has been a teacher and assistant coach in Rock Springs for the past few seasons.
“I knew ultimately I would like to try head coaching, and saw the position open up,” Seamans said. “All my family lives in Cheyenne, and I knew I’d want to move here at some point. It seemed like perfect timing.”
Seamans also will work as a sixth-grade teacher at Davis Elementary, which is in the Central triad.
Central’s girls have won five outright state championships since 2014, and shared the 2019 title with Sheridan. Central’s boys split the 2018 state title with Jackson.
The Lady Indians were third last fall and return Ashli Smedley, who was state runner-up at No. 1 singles, and Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf, who was the No. 2 singles state champ.
“I’m very supportive of players doing other sports, but I’d like to keep my kids playing tennis and keep them active,” Seamans said. “A lot of these players stick to tennis. Practicing those skills and building on the fundamentals they have is important. So is establishing a trust between the players and myself.”
