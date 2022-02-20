CHEYENNE – Matt Pietsch was named the Class 4A boys swimmer of the year and the swimmer of the 4A state meet after notching four first-place finishes, including two individual titles to lead the Indians to a second-place finish Saturday in Gillette. Central won six events.
Pietsch was first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.96 and in the 100-yard backstroke, timing in at 52.68 seconds, breaking a new school record that he set during Friday’s preliminaries with 53.00. The senior was part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay team that also included Carson Birge, Ethan Merrill and Kaden Anderson. That team finished in 1:37.50. Pietsch, Anderson, Merrill and Caden Cunningham took first in the 400 free relay (3:16.62).
Merrill secured the Indians’ other two first-place medals, clocking in first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57.90 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.13).
Birge was second in the 100 breast (1:00.51) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.04), and Anderson took fifth in the 100 free (49.68) and sixth in the 50 free with a time of 22.37. Cunningham placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (59.34) for the Indians. Freshman Avery Dalton finished sixth in 1-meter diving with a score of 351.75.
Cheyenne South took home its first team hardware in school history with a third-place finish after tallying 181 points. Bison coach Jason Garman was tabbed the 4A coach of the year. Luke Constantino captured South’s lone first-place medal with a time of 21.87 in the 50 free. The senior was also third in the 100 free, timing in at 48.92 seconds.
Sophomore Caleb Brewer was second in the 200 IM (2:02.71) and in the 100-yard butterfly (52.57), and sophomore Mark Constantino finished second in the 200 free (1:48.10) and fourth in the 100 fly (54.65). Senior Jonathon Ikerd placed third in the 100 fly (53.05) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:07.60). Junior William Moore was third in the 100 back (57.81).
The quartet of Luke and Mark Constantino, Brewer and Ikerd finished second in the 200 free relay (1:29.76) and second in the 400 free relay (3:17.60).
Senior Devin Meyer led Cheyenne East with a fourth-place finish by scoring 374.50 points in 1-meter diving. Sophomore Tru Holz was eighth with 314.45 points. Sophomore Caleb Ruff took 12th in the 200 IM, timing in at 2:15.66. Tanion Norford was second in the special event 50 freestyle with a time of 55.11.
“It went really well for us. Each kid had their best times,” East coach Mark Dobler said. “Devin battled through injuries all season and to come back with a fourth-place finish was impressive.”
Laramie won its fifth consecutive state title, edging out Central 295-239. East was 10th with 41 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
CLASS 4A STATE MEET
at Gillette
All distances in yards.
Team scores
1. Laramie 295; 2. Cheyenne Central 239; 3. Cheyenne South 181; 4. Sheridan 173; 5. Kelly Walsh 162; 6. Evanston 83; 7. Rock Springs 74; 8. Campbell County 68; 9. Thunder Basin 44; 10. Cheyenne East 41; 11. Natrona County 6.
200 medley relay
1. Central (Pietsch, Birge, Merrill, Anderson), 1:37.50; 2. Kelly Walsh (Fulton, Rogers, Lebsock, Anderson), 1:42.40. 3: Sheridan (Green, Sinclair, Waugh, Patten), 1:42.76; 4. Evanston (Nicholls, Jensen, Daniles, McDowell), 1:43.55); 5. Laramie (Mathill, Liu, Taff, Rees), 1:44.25; 6. South (Moore, Crough, Steinhausen, Johnson), 1:52.36.
200 freestyle
Championship: 1. Pietsch, Central, 1:44.96; 2. M. Constantino, South, 1:48.10; 3. Otto, Sheridan, 1:48.15; 4. Fontana, Laramie, 1:48.70; 5. Ewers, Laramie, 1:51.01; 6. Fenderson, Campbell County, 1:51.40.
Consolation: 7. Shosten, Sheridan, 1:51.30; 8. Doering, Central, 1:52.27; 9. Lam, Laramie, 1:52.63; 10. Thompson, Thunder Basin, 1:53.03; 11. Bush, Central, 1:53.51; 12. Thompson, Sheridan, 1:54.35.
200 individual medley
Championship: 1. Merrill, Central, 1:57.90; 2. Brewer, South, 2:02.71; 3. Greene, Laramie, 2:05.41; 4. Birge, Central, 2:06.04; 5. Morton, Laramie, 2:07.23; 6. Ikerd, South, 2:07.60.
Consolation: 7. Taff, Laramie, 2:05.19; 8. Jensen, Evanston, 2:06.60; 9. Lebsock, Kelly Walsh, 2:09.30; 10. Stakes, Laramie, 2:09.94; 11. Cline, Central, 2:10.96; 12. Ruff, East, 2:15.66.
50 freestyle
Championship: 1. L. Constantino, South, 21.87; 2. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 22.05; 3. Rees, Laramie, 22.24; 4. Spicer, Rock Springs, 22.25; 5. Patten, Sheridan, 22.33; 6. Anderson, Central, 22.37.
Consolation: 7. Seiloff, Rock Springs, 22.61; 8. Meyer, Kelly Walsh, 22.78; 9. Anderson, Kelly Walsh, 23.04; 10. Punteney, Kelly Walsh, 23.14; 11. Mayo, Sheridan, 23.50; 12. Gaskins, Campbell County, 23.65.
1-meter diving
1. Bressler, Laramie, 492.85; 2. Robinson, Laramie, 453.40; 3. Larsen, Kelly Walsh, 403.10; 4. Meyer, East, 374.50; 5. Johnson, Kelly Walsh, 368.80; 6. Dalton, Central, 251.75; 7. Hulshizer, Kelly Walsh, 327.75; 8. Holz, East, 314.45; 9. Tanner, Sheridan, 293.90; 10. Everett, Laramie, 256.70; 11. Frausto, Central, 254.65; 12. Hammond, Kelly Walsh, 2256.95.
100 butterfly
Championship: 1. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 5055; 2. Brewer, South, 52.57; 3. Ikerd, South, 53.05; 4. M. Constantino, South, 54.65; 5. Nicholls, Evanston, 55.34; 6. Mathill, Laramie, 56.86.
Consolation: 7. Fulton, Kelly Walsh, 56.46; 8. Waugh, Sheridan, 56.70; 9. Bush, Central, 57.24; 10, Fackrell, Sheridan, 57.86; 11. Montez, Laramie, 58.51; 12. Daniels, Evanston, 59.78
100 freestyle
Championship: 1. Spicer, Rock Springs, 48.25; 2. Otto, Sheridan, 48.26; 3. L. Constantino, South, 48.92; 4. Rees, Laramie, 49.61; 5. Anderson, Central, 49.68; 6. Seiloff, Rock Springs, 50.43.
Consolation: 7. Meyer, Kelly Walsh, 50.04; 8. Rogers, Kelly Walsh, 50.85; 9. Smith, Thunder Basin, 51.23; 10. Hoffard, Kelly Walsh, 51.26; 11. Patten, Sheridan, 51.33; Cunningham, Central, 52.38.
500 freestyle
Championship: 1. Fontana, Laramie, 4:50.51; 2. Ewers, Laramie, 4:53.03; 3. Thompson, Sheridan, 5:05.77; 4. Fenderson, Campbell County, 5:06.27; 5. Shosten, Sheridan, 5:07.02; 6. Gaskins, Campbell County, 5:15.05.
Consolation: 7 .Doering, Central, 5:08.41; 8. Stakes, Laramie, 5:08.53; 9. Morton, Laramie, 5:08.97; 10. Montez, Laramie, 5:09.36; 11. Crandall-Hutt, Laramie, 5:16.08; 12. Maedche, Rock Springs, 5:21.68.
200 freestyle relay
1. Laramie (Spiker-Miller, Liu, Fontana, Rees), 1:29.64; 2. South (L. Constantino, M. Constantino, Brewer, Ikerd), 1:29.76; 3. Kelly Walsh (Anderson, Puetney, Hoffard, Meyer), 1:30.48; 4. Sheridan (Patten, Mayo, Sinclair, Otto), 1:31.94; 5. Rock Springs (Spicer, Moreno, Maedche, Seilof), 1:34.28; 6. Thunder Basin (Thompson, Chambers, Pollick, Smith), 1:36.21.
100 backstroke
Championship: 1. Pietsch, Central, 52.68; 2. Nicholls, Evanston, 53.08; 3. Moore, South, 57.81; 4. Fulton, Kelly Walsh, 58.13; 5. Green, Sheridan, 58.60; 6. Cunningham, Central, 59.34.
Consolation: Hood, Central, 58.33. 8. Mathill, Laramie, 59.32; 9. Hines, Kelly Walsh, 59.80; 10. Stakes, Laramie, 59.85; 11. Harper, Sheridan, 1:00.28; 12. Waugh, Sheridan, 1:04.42.
100 breaststroke
Championship: 1. Merrill, Central, 59.13; 2. Birge, Central, 1:00.51; 3. Jensen, Kelly Walsh, 1:01.47; 4. Taff, Laramie, 1:01.68l ; 5. HAnchett, Sheridan, 1:04.06; 6. Rogers, Kelly Walsh, 1:04.71.
Consolation: 7. Greene, Laramie, 1:04.29; 8. Thompson, Thunder Basin, 1:04.72; 9. Runyan, Central, 1:05.10; Liu, Laramie, 1:05.11; 11. Cline, Central, 1:05.20; 12. Sinclair, Sheridan, 1:07.16.
400 free relay
1. Central (Pietsch, Anderson, Merrill, Cunningham), 3:16.62; 2. South (Ikerd, M. Constantino, L. Constantino, Brewer) 3:17.60; 3. Laramie (Spiker-Miller, Ewers, Fontana, Mathill), 3:18.38; 4. Sheridan (Shosten, Mayo, Thompson, Otto), 3:22.91; 5. Kelly Walsh (Hoffardm Lebsock, Rogers, Meyer), 3:24.36. 6. Campbell County (Fenderson, Gaskins, Debruyne, Granat), 3:34.82.