CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central wrestling coach Kyle Brightman expected the 113-pound bout in his team’s dual with Laramie to be the best match of the night. He was right.
Central sophomore Bryson Heilbut battled back for an 8-4 win over Liam Knerr after giving up an early takedown. The Indians won Wednesday’s dual 64-6.
“We’ve got (Heilbut) down to the right weight, and we’ve been really hammering things he needed to work on,” Brightman said. “He started the year at 120, but he’s down to 113 now, and that weight class suits him a lot better.
“He has really stepped up the past few weeks, and that was another great win for him.”
Heilbut was sixth in the 113-pound bracket of the 2021 Class 4A state tournament, while Knerr placed sixth at 106.
On Wednesday, Knerr took a 2-0 lead with a takedown just 16 seconds into the match. Heilbut cut into the lead with an escape, and then took the lead for good with a takedown of his own with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining in the period.
“(Knerr) kind of caught me off guard when he shot as quickly as he did,” Heilbut said. “I didn’t have an immediate reaction on the sprawl like I should have. Once he got me down, I was able to hit a switch and hammer my elbow down to get his shoulders on the mat and get around on top.
“After that, I stayed on my toes and constantly pressured forward. I never let my head get down.”
Heilbut started the second period with a reversal that gave him a 5-2 lead. Knerr scored a reversal of his own with 23 seconds left in the second to cut the lead to 5-4. Heilbut battled out of a precarious position in the third and scored three late near-fall points.
“We nearly had a reversal, which would have put us up by a point,” Laramie coach Stuart Brinkman said. “Instead, we got rolled to our back and gave up a near-fall. There are a lot of things (Knerr) can work on.
“He’s a tough competitor, who works hard in the room, but I know he’s not where he wants to be right now.”
There weren’t many close matches during the dual. Central notched seven pins, including a string of five consecutive between the 160- and 285-pound weight classes. That stretch also included a forfeit to Indians 170-pounder Richard Prescott.
Christian Kopf (138 pounds), Slater Bates (145), Caleb Conroy (160), Charlie Nichols (182), Jack Miller (195), Keagan Bartlett (220) and Davin Mattimoe (285) all tallied pins for the Indians, while Wyatt Weiss had a major decision at 120 pounds. Lucas Medina (126), Trevon Gillam (152) and Isael Beal (106) notched decisions.
“We have had a great week of practice, and we’ve really hammered on things we needed to work on,” Brightman said. “We were actively working to get better in those positions. This was a darned-near perfect dual.
“The kids wrestled hard and really got after it. I’m proud of them.”
Laramie’s lone win came from sophomore Dakota Ledford at 132 pounds. Ledford – who was the state runner-up at 126 pounds last season – held a 9-1 lead over Central freshman Aiden Herget when he recorded a pin at the 3:02 mark.
“He is always one of our top guys and our harder workers, and that’s what we expect out of him every single match,” Brinkman said.
Ledford is No. 2 in the most recent WyoWrestling.com rankings, but he has felt like he has wrestled too defensively and not up to his potential this winter. He tried to get back to his old ways Wednesday.
“I haven’t had the same mentality I did last year,” Ledford said. “I needed to attack more because I’ve been wrestling really defensively. State and regionals is coming up soon, so I needed to start doing something differently.
“I’ve worked really hard on my shots this week, and I was a lot more aggressive in this match.”
CENTRAL 64, LARAMIE 6
126 pounds: Medina, Central, def. Hobbs, 2-0; 132: Ledford, Laramie, pinned Herget, 3:02; 138: Kopf, Central, pinned Hubbs, 1:14; 145: Bates, Central, pinned Bailey, 3:03; 152: Gillam, Central, def. Alvarez, 6-0; 160: Conroy, Central, pinned C. Trabing, 1:51; 170: Prescott, Central, forfeit; 182: Nichols, Central, pinned Murray, 1:59; 195: Miller, Central, pinned Wright, 0:22; 220: K. Bartlett, Central, pinned Bade, 1:38; 285: Da. Mattimoe, Central, pinned Churches, 1:47; 106: Beal, Central, def. Polson, 3-0; 113: Heilbut, Central, def. L. Knerr, 8-4; 120: Weiss, Central, major dec. P. Trabing, 11-3.