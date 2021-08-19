CHEYENNE – Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jenna Brown needed a few games to settle in during their first tennis match as partners Wednesday evening.
The No. 1 girls doubles tandem for Cheyenne Central tuned in following their first set, however, and won their match 6-4, 6-0 to help the Central girls sweep Cheyenne South in both teams’ first contest of the season. The Central boys defeated South 4-1.
“It was a little tense on the court – (it’s) the first match and everything – we were nervous,” Brown said. “We settled down after the first set, which helped … it was a matter of just returning it, instead of trying to hit a point every time.”
Added Ackerman, “We’re still trying to work things out and understand each other as a dynamic. We haven’t been able to do that much at practice. So, this is our time to figure that out and communicate and understand each other.”
It’s the start of a long season, but once the two started to get a feel for each other, they could take deep breaths and just play their game.
“Their first set, it was all nerves, they were putting too much pressure on themselves instead of relaxing and playing,” Indians first-year coach Bryce Melcher said. “But, thankfully, second set, that was much more relaxed tennis, and that’s what we want going forward.”
Jackson Cook lost to Nickolas Lock just a few weeks ago at the Governor’s Cup at Holliday Park in Cheyenne. Cook got away from playing his style of game in the loss, he said, and knew what he needed to do heading into Wednesday’s rematch.
He did as he planned on his way to a 6-4, 6-2 win that he had to grind out on the No. 2 singles court.
“(Wednesday), the thing that changed was slowing myself down completely and hitting what I wanted to hit and controlling the tempo of the game,” Cook said. “When we played the first time, Nikolas was playing the way he wanted to play, and I was being defensive.”
Cook recently went to Orlando with a team coached by South head coach Josh Cossitt. There, he competed against a team coached by Melcher. Cook didn’t play too well against Melcher’s squad. But that situation seems like it will help him in the long run.
“I didn’t play very well, and (Melcher) talked to me about slowing myself down when hitting the ball,” Cook said. “So, I played really well the rest of that day, and that’s what I brought to (Wednesday), and that’s how I’m trying to approach each match.”
Andrew Lock was able to get South’s lone win of the day with a victory at No. 1 singles on the boys side. The sophomore defeated Isaiah Rigg in two sets, 6-0, 6-3.
Entering the season, Lock was aware of one thing he needed to work on, and that was his energy on the court. He admitted he let it slip during the second set, but not enough to let the game slip away.
“Everything was great for the first set, but then I started getting lazier in the second set,” he said. “(My energy) wasn’t good, but I was hitting my serves in, and I was decent at the net.”
CENTRAL GIRLS 5, SOUTH 0
Singles
No. 1: Smedley, Central, def. Hartley, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Osterlan, Central, def. Taylor, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Ackerman/Brown, Central, def. Lock/Jones, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2: Tyler/Tempel, Central, def. Perez/Willoughby, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Central defeats South via default
CENTRAL BOYS 4, SOUTH 1
Singles
No. 1: A. Lock, South, def. Rigg, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2: Cook, Central, def. N. Lock, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: VanKirk/Thornell, Central, def. Torres/Davidson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Hilton/Smedley, Central, def. Ja. Moyte/Jo. Moyte, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3: Villalobos-Alvarado/Ellison, Central, def. Beckett/Perez 6-0, 6-0.