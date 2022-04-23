CHEYENNE – For the third time in four days, Cheyenne Central found itself playing in an overtime match.
And for the second time in as many days, the Indians played to a 1-1 draw – Thursday against Cheyenne East and Friday against Thunder Basin at Riske Field. After the Indians and Bolts traded first-half scores less than three minutes apart, neither team could break the tie.
Central had a few point-blank looks during the extra time, but both shots missed.
“It’s just so unfortunate that great opportunities, replicated again and again and again, don’t find the back of the net,” Central coach Tim Dennison said. “It’s a great credit that we’re able to go forward … it’s hard to watch these guys work so hard and not get that last touch.”
Thunder Basin’s first quality look came in the 11th minute with a Caleb Howell strike from the left side of the penalty area was saved by Central goalie Jackson Cook. It was the first of three shots on goal from the Bolts in the first half.
The Indians (5-3-2 overall, 4-2-2 Class 4A East Conference) countered with three shots in a five-minute span, including a Caden Smith shot that rang off the top crossbar in the 22nd before Edwin Soriano gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead in the 29th. Soriano cleaned up a loose ball in front of the net and buried the easy opportunity.
It didn’t take long for Central to answer, however. Just over two minutes later, Logan Custis ran onto a long pass from Brock Pederson, and, in one motion, netted the equalizer.
“I knew the goalie wasn’t going to be able get to it, so I just ran through it,” Custis said. “The defender missed it, and the ball went right in.”
Although the teams went into the half tied, Central controlled the first half possession and outshot the Bolts 8-3.
“We were all over them in the first half. We were staying connected and believing in everybody on the pitch,” Dennison said. “We weren’t being selfish and not losing balls to the finishing players because of the wind. We had one ball only that ran over the end-line for a goal kick that didn’t connect with an opportunity to manifest itself.”
Thunder Basin (3-4-1, 3-3-1) flipped things around in the second half, using the wind to its advantage, and tallied four shots in the first six minutes of the half. Jorge Suarez had a one-on-one opportunity with Cook in the 47th, but Cook deflected the potential goal with his foot.
Sam Smith looked to have given the Indians the go-ahead goal in the 59th, but the score was negated because of obstruction with the goalie from a Central player.
As the wind seemed to pick up in the second half, the shots died down, and neither team could find much of an attack for the remainder of regulation.
“They had to face the same thing, and they did a good job possessing the ball forward as we did. That was the only trick,” Dennison said. “The only defense to that wind, if you want to attack, is to go short.”
Central saw two opportunities to pull ahead in overtime – both being open looks within 10 yards of the frame – but neither shot found the back of the net.
“We had a lot of opportunities, some missed, and a lot of good ones that we should have capitalized on,” Custis said. “We played great, but sometimes it just doesn’t go the way you want it to.”
THUNDER BASIN 1, CENTRAL 1, OT
Halftime: 1-1.
Goals: Thunder Basin, Soriano, 29 (unassisted). Central, Custis (Pederson), 31.
Shots: TB 12, CC 8. Shots on goal: TB 7, CC 7. Saves: TB 6 (Gray); CC 6 (Cook).
Corner kicks: 3, CC 3. Offsides: TB 2, CC 2. Fouls: TB 6, CC 6. Yellow cards: Central 2 (John, 35; Lewis 88).