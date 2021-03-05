CHEYENNE – A 15-3 run to close the first quarter helped the Cheyenne Central boys earn a chance at the East Region’s top seed for next week’s Class 4A state basketball tournament.
The Indians were tied with Cheyenne East before that spurt put them up for good during a 76-38 victory.
Central (17-3) faces Thunder Basin for the No. 1 seed at 5 p.m. Saturday at Storey Gym.
The Indians spent the majority of last season ranked No. 1 in the state, but suffered two losses at regionals and missed out on the state tournament. On Thursday, they beat Cheyenne South 76-46 to clinch a spot in the state tournament. Getting that monkey off their backs allowed them to play freely against East.
“It’s always tough playing two games in one day, especially since so much was riding on the first game,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We’re continuing to jell and get better at the right time. We’ve had people out with COVID, injuries and this that and the other.
“We’ve finally got everyone back and we’re getting locked in. We’re rounding into form right now.”
The Indians led by as much as 38 points, but the game was shaping up as a back-and-forth affair early on.
The teams were tied 6-6 after East senior guard Jake Rayl drove down the right side of the lane for a layup with 4 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That was the third tie of the frame.
It was all Indians after that.
Nathanial Talich drove to the basket for a layup to put Central up 8-6 to spark the team’s run. Those were the first of Talich’s game-best 26 points.
“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I was thinking about what it was like to lose at regionals last year and miss out on the state tournament,” Central senior Cade Burns said. “I didn’t want that to happen again, so I focused on what I needed to do and made the plays I needed to.
“We wanted to send a message after last year, so we tried to come out with a spark in the second game and not just be happy getting to state.”
Burns finished with 10 points. He scored eight of those during the first quarter. Lawson Lovering added 13 for the Indians, while Brady Storebo chipped in with 11.
Central led 34-17 when East senior guard Graedyn Buell suffered a right ankle injury with 3:15 remaining in the second quarter. Buell – who was averaging 25.6 points entering the Southeast Quadrant tournament – never returned to the game. He finished with eight points.
“They’re a really good team, and they were tougher in every phase of the game,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “They were physically tougher, mentally tougher and that led to a big victory for them. That’s my fault as a coach because I didn’t have our kids mentally ready.”
East (16-3) faces Sheridan for the East Region’s No. 3 to state at 1 p.m. Saturday at Storey Gym.
CENTRAL 76, EAST 38
Cheyenne East…… 9 10 14 5 – 38
Cheyenne Central…… 21 28 10 17 – 76
Cheyenne East: Bohlmann 0, G. Schlabs 2, Rayl 9, Bush 4, G. Buell 8, Goff 2, McAnelly 5, Jackson 0, Codner 5, Bishop 3, Pafford 0, Heckman 0.
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 0, Whitworth 6, C. Lobatos 4, N. Talich 26, Bra. Storebo 11, C. Talich 2, Bro. Storebo 2, Burns 10, Brown 2, Norrod 0, Lovering 13, Feezer 0.
Cheyenne Central 76 Cheyenne South 46
CHEYENNE – The Bison raced to a 5-0 lead on a backdoor layup and 3-pointer from junior guard Marcus Manzanares, but Central pulled ahead for good with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians held a 41-24 halftime lead, and stretched the advantage to 60-39 after three quarters.
South (5-13) got 16 points from junior LeeAndre Ray. He scored 11 of those in the second half.
Manzanares chipped in with 12 points with 10 of those coming during the first half.
Lovering and Talcih both scored 17 for the Indians, while Brady Storebo chipped in with 16 and Brock Storebo added 12.
CENTRAL 76, SOUTH 46
Cheyenne South…… 9 15 15 7 – 46
Cheyenne Central…… 16 25 19 16 – 76
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 0, Ray 16, Poutney 0, Barto 6, Jo. Moyte 0, Fennell 0, Je. Moyte 5, Hart 0, Alexander 2, Manzanares 12, Mascarenas 2, Simmons 3.
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 0, Whitworth 0, C. Lobatos 2, N. Talich 17, Bra. Storebo 16, C. Talich 0, Bro. Storebo 12, Burns 5, Brown 1, Norrod 4, Lovering 17, Feezer 2.
Cheyenne East 67 Laramie 53
CHEYENNE – The Thunderbirds outscored Laramie 25-10 to close the first quarter with a 25-13 lead. East led by as much as 18 in the second quarter.
The Plainsmen (11-8) used a 7-0 run to trim the lead to 42-31 late in the third quarter.
Buell scored a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Freshman Drew Jackson added 17 points off the bench, with 10 of those coming in the first half.
Laramie was led by sophomores Mahlon Morris and Jaedyn Brown, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
EAST 67, LARAMIE 53
Laramie…… 13 11 9 20 – 53
Cheyenne East…… 25 12 10 20 – 67
Laramie: Medina 8, Morris 14, Martinez 0, G. Dodd 5, Shipman 0, Brennemen 0, Brown 13, VIgen 9, Bryant 2, Lopez 0, Enzi 2.
Cheyenne East: Bohlmann 0, G. Schlabs 5, Rayl 3, Bush 2, G. Buell 25, Goff 2, McAnelly 5, Jackson 17, Codner 8, Bishop 0, Jolley 0, Heckman 0.