CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for Cheyenne Central to find success at the plate Friday afternoon.
Behind a six-hit first inning, the Lady Indians took a 10-1 lead into the second frame. They quickly turned it into a 26-1 victory over Cheyenne South in the conference portion of the doubleheader. It was the first meeting of the season between the teams, and the game ended after five innings because of a 15-run mercy rule.
“It was really important that we came out with intensity, and we came out really aggressive,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “We talked about attacking the game more than playing back on it, so it was big we started that way.”
Fourth-ranked Central strung together four doubles in the top of the first, including a two-run double from Brogan Allen down the third-base line the second time through Central’s lineup. It was Allen’s second double of the inning.
“We didn’t do too hot last weekend against the Gillette schools, so coming back and beating a crosstown rival was good,” Allen said. “I thought we did a really good job of waiting on the ball. … We did a good job of waiting on pitches and driving it to opposite field.”
South responded in the bottom of the frame when Alyssa Albaugh sent a leadoff triple to center field and was driven home after Jaylen Wunder put the first pitch she saw to deep right field. However, that was the most offensive production the Bison could put together.
Following a four-run second inning, the Indians stretched their lead to 24-1 in a third frame that featured just three hits. Two of those hits were triples – one from Ashley Bunch and one from Drue Mirich. But the Indians were able to do their most damage in the inning by remaining disciplined at the plate and forcing seven walks.
“We’re not going to throw the ball by anybody, so we have to be good at location and getting those strikes early and getting ahead in the count,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “And I think that was what hurt us, was not getting ahead early in counts. But that’s a team that took second at state last year. They’re on a mission, they’re focused, and their attention to detail shows.”
Allen notched her fourth hit of the game when she sent a payoff pitch over the left center field fence. She also closed out the game by throwing 17 pitches in the final two innings – including six pitches in the bottom of the fourth frame.
“Against slower pitches, I’ve been focused on driving it to opposite field because I know if I try and hit inside pitch to left side of the field, I’m not going to be as successful as I want,” said Allen, who went 4 for 5 with six RBI, three doubles and a home run. “So, if I just wait back, go opposite field and drive my hands through, I think I can be successful that way.”
Kaitlyn Ackerman was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Mirich was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs for the Indians. Nine different Central players knocked in at least one run.
Central hosts second-ranked and undefeated Laramie at 10 a.m. today.
“We just have to take that momentum of hitting and intensity into (today) and know that we’re going to see some different speed,” Barker said. “We’re going to have to jump on that, be ready to go, and not get too inside ourselves.”