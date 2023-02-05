CHEYENNE – Sebo Emmons loves going to diving practice at Cheyenne Central.

The junior knows he’s going to be challenged by his teammates each night. The Indians’ divers use their friendly competitions to push each other to new heights.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus