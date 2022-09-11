WyoSports
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls won five events and claimed the Cheyenne Invitational title Saturday at the Cheyenne East Natatorium.
Junior Izzy DeLay accounted for two of those wins individually, touching the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 16.52 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.96). She was three seconds faster than the runner-up in the 200 IM, and nearly two seconds faster than the second-place finisher in the 100 breast.
“I felt good out there,” DeLay said. “I felt like I was catching the water, my turns felt fast and my underwaters were really strong. I felt like I was moving through the water with my strokes.
“When I don’t catch the water with my strokes, I feel like I’m kind of staying in place. It’s still pretty early in the season, but I’m pretty happy with where I’m at.”
DeLay also joined freshmen Kayleigh Hoods and Sydney Gough and junior Emily Meares on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:58.16). DeLay, Mears, Gough and senior Andie Prince won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.97.
Central’s other win came from senior diver Brinkley Lewis, who scored 407.9 points on 11 dives to win by 28.85 points. Lewis trailed Laramie’s Rowyn Birdsley by 1.25 points after seven dives. Lewis scored 38.85 points on her eighth dive and never looked back.
Classmate Addi Dalton took fifth in diving with 332.55 points.
Gough added to the Indians’ point total by placing second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.43) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:27.51). Hood took fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:56.71) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.70).
Meares posted a fourth-place effort in the 100 butterfly (1:05.00) and a fifth-place time in the 50 free (26.62 seconds). Junior Jaesa Whitesell captured third in the 100 breast (1:13.83), while senior Andie Prince was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.74). Hood, Prince and seniors Kyla Jackson and Lilly Leman joined forces to finish fifth in the 200 free relay.
East finished seventh in the 12-team field.
Junior Sydni Sawyer won both the 200 and 500 freestyles. She finished the 200 in 2:04.70 and the 500 in 5:38.84. Sawyer won the 500 by nearly four seconds over Campbell County’s Zoe Gallion.
“It was a lot of fun racing against (Gallion),” Sawyer said. “I tried my best, and that’s all that matters. My goal was to have fun with it and do my best, and that’s what I did. That’s working really well right now.”
East also got a fifth-place effort from senior Shannon Bailey in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.44).
Cheyenne South placed 10th as a team, but did not have any top-5 finishes.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.