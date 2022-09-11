wte-20220911-spts-EmilyMears-jj

Cheyenne Central junior Emily Meares placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday at the Cheyenne East Natatorium. Meares finished the race in 1 minute, 5 seconds. Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls won five events and claimed the Cheyenne Invitational title Saturday at the Cheyenne East Natatorium.

