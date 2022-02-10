CHEYENNE – Brogan Allen was always set on playing college softball for a four-year program.
But as the offers started coming in, being on the diamond instead of the dugout had become the biggest priority for the Cheyenne Central senior.
That change in direction led Allen to commit to Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana. On Wednesday, she signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career there.
“I was thinking, ‘I want playing time right away, I don’t want to go to a school and sit on the bench. I want to play the game that I love,’” she said. “It was a perfect fit when I went there and worked with the team. The coach is amazing, the place is amazing, the school is amazing, and it just felt like I already fit in there.”
Allen was part of a Lady Indians squad that finished second at the inaugural state softball tournament last May.
In the first season of sanctioned prep softball in Wyoming, Allen was responsible for a few firsts of her own. She was the first player to hit a home run in Wyoming high school softball history, and was the first to hit a home run in the state tournament.
She paced the team in batting average, hitting .515 on the season and also led the team with 30 RBI. Allen noted that her pitching was what grew the most during her lone year playing with Central, and could be a position she sees defensively at the next level, along with third and first base.
Being part of the first softball team in school history was a rewarding experience, Allen said; she’s hoping that team aspect sticks with her in Montana.
“The team dynamic last season (stood out to me) more than anything,” Allen said. “Just building those relationships with those girls – some who have never played before and some who have played for their whole life. Relationships were definitely the biggest part of it.”
Gilliam inks with Briar Cliff
When Trevon Gilliam started wrestling in seventh grade, he admitted he wasn’t too interested in the sport.
Slowly, Gilliam started to improve and gain a passion for competing on the mat.
Fast forward to his senior year, and he has fully embraced what it’s taken to wrestle at the collegiate level. On Wednesday, Gilliam inked with Briar Cliff University in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
“Over the summer (after freshman year), I worked a lot on my strength and speed for football, and when sophomore year of wrestling came around, I really made a dramatic change,” Gilliam said. “And junior year, I grew even more and had 24 wins, and this year, I’m growing a lot more.”
Gilliam knows he’ll need to continue to grow when moving to a state that highlights wrestling as much as Iowa does.
The adjustment should be seamless, considering the transitions he has experienced. Prior to wrestling for Central, the 152-pounder lived in Alaska, but moved to Cheyenne after his seventh grade year.
Regardless of the challenges it’ll present between wrestling and studying animal biology, Gilliam knows he’s prepared for his next chapter.
“Yeah, it’s going to be a lot harder for me to get adjusted to the way they wrestle out there, since Iowa is a huge wrestling state, but I know I can adjust to it,” said Gilliam, who also hopes to become a horse rancher. “I’ve been adjusting to things my whole life, especially with me being a military kid … I know that if I go out there, I’m going to be able to adjust fairly easy to it, and I can start working on what I can do best.”
Jarosh headed to Jamestown
Having a familiar face in the program sparked Xander Jarosh’s desire to continue his football career at Jamestown University.
Former Central quarterback Andy Cummins showed Jarosh the ropes during his visit in January. From then on, Jarosh was sold on spending his next four years in Jamestown, South Dakota.
“There was just a feeling when I got there. Andy showed me around, and it just felt like home more than anywhere else,” said Jarosh, who’s hoping to become a history teacher. “There were some schools that were very similar to Jamestown, but just seeing how things could go there was really big for me.”
Jarosh finished fourth on the Indians team with 6.6 defensive points per game and secured 25 tackles. He led the team with six pass breakups and returned his only interception of the season for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-4 defensive back is hoping to add to his arsenal as he prepares to play at the college level. He said he knows what he needs to work on and is committed to making the progress needed to maintain his success.
“Speed is definitely the biggest asset I need to add to my game, because I already have length, and I have a decent amount of size,” he said. “But getting faster and being able to cover some of those quicker receivers will probably be my main focus in workouts over the summer and probably for the next four years.”