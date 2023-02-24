CASPER — Andrew and Ryan Gonzales had always dabbled in wrestling growing up in Temecula, California.
Jiujitsu was their primary interest, but they mixed in occasional wrestling camps to keep themselves busy. They didn’t wrestle their first matches until they enrolled at Cheyenne Central as freshmen last year.
“It was always something we had in the back of our minds, but not something we did seriously until we got to high school,” Andrew said Thursday morning.
The identical twins have made up for lost time. Both are expected to medal at the Class 4A state tournament, which starts today at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Andrew has posted a 30-15 record, and enters the tournament as the No. 4-ranked 126-pounder in the latest WyoWrestling.com rankings. Ryan has gone 26-19 at 132 pounds, and is the No. 6 in the WyoWrestling poll.
“They competed well last year, and showed some really good potential,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “They worked really hard in the off-season, went to a lot of camps and kept doing jiujitsu and wrestling.
“They’re both really tough. We can’t let them wrestle each other in practice because they really get after each other and beat each other up. They’ve been great for us, and we’re excited to see what they can do this weekend and over the next couple years.”
Andrew went 2-4 as a freshman last season, posting a 1-2 mark in the 120-pound bracket of the state tournament. Ryan also posted a 2-4 mark as a 126-pounder. He won his first bout of the state tournament, but dropped the next two.
“Last year was a big learning year,” Ryan said. “We knew it wasn’t going to come easily, so we tried to just get a little bit better every day. I wanted to do better. I was disappointed with the way last season went, but it was still pretty good for it being our first year.”
The improvement they made over the course of last season is what motivated them to become fixtures in Central’s off-season workouts.
“Ryan scrambles well and has some great rolls he’s pinned some kids with,” Brightman said. “They’re both really good on top. They have good body awareness and know what they’re doing.
“Andrew is solid on his feet because he’s really quick. He’s working through a knee injury, but he moves really well, and gets good pressure on guys and has good shots.”
The Gonzales brothers’ jiujitsu background is what has helped them get up to speed as quickly as they have.
“If we hadn’t done jiujitsu, I don’t know how well we’d be doing this year, or if we’d even be wrestling at all,” Andrew said. “We were better prepared for how physical this sport was going to be.”
Added Ryan: “It’s helped us be aggressive and stay on the attack. Jiujitsu is one long, six-minute match. Here, we have breaks mixed in. But we still have to be attacking, just like we do in jiujitsu.”
The brothers are starting to look like veteran wrestlers, Brightman said.
“Some of the rolls and throws and things they have in their back pockets from jiujitsu are things not a lot of kids have,” the coach said. “We don’t spend a lot of time working on those things. When they wrestle into positions they can use those skills, it’s a real benefit.”
Although jiujitsu has helped the Gonzales brothers catch up quickly on the wrestling mat, their background does have some drawbacks.
Jiujitsu athletes can still be in control when they’re on their backs. They can still work moves and make things happen. A wrestler being on his back is a bad thing — especially after they’ve been taken down or are working off bottom from the referee’s position. Both brothers say they like to be aggressors in jiujitsu and rarely work from their backs.
Ryan admits there has been a transition in their approach. They’ve still had to be reminded to be mindful of their positioning, Brightman said.
“They still revert back to some of that stuff,” Brightman said. “If we start on bottom, they have a propensity to roll and try to do things to get off bottom. They end up exposing their backs in the process, and we’ve given up a lot of back points because we forget that.”