CHEYENNE – With the wind at its back, it didn’t take Cheyenne Central long to capitalize on its scoring opportunities Thursday evening.
In the seventh minute of the match, sophomore Sam Smith buried a shot at the top of the penalty area, giving Central a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne South. Senior Caden Smith followed suit, scoring less than two minutes later when he took advantage of South goalkeeper Keagan Potter attempting to make a play on the ball out of the net.
Central rode those early goals to a 9-0 victory at Riske Field.
“I’ve been able to go about six or seven guys off the bench and, typically, you sub in one or two and try to improve something that is maybe broken, and nothing was broken too much tonight,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We had a lot of guys anxious to play the game again with all of the bad weather we’ve had.
“The mental preparation and the excitement to play again, despite the wind, was where it should be.”
The flurry of shots continued from the Indians early with Jackson Lewis finding Christian Arbuckle just inside the top of the of the box, where Arbuckle sent the shot in the right side of the netting for a 3-0 Indians advantage in the 13th.
Lewis assisted on Central’s next goal when he lofted a pass from midfield to a slashing Sam Shumway. The pass bounced in Shumway’s path right in front of the frame where he converted with a header in the 25th for Central’s final goal of the half.
“It was perfectly placed by Tristan,” Shumway said. “I stayed onside, got there, and just flicked it in.”
Staying onside was one of the few issues Central had throughout the match. They tallied 11 offsides calls.
South’s best opportunity of the first half came in the 36th minute when Caden Hart found himself in front of the Central goal with room to score, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
“Offensively, we know how to create an overload, we know how to attack on the outside, and we can create opportunities at times, but we weren’t able to finish anything tonight,” South coach Joshua Eastman said. “When we don’t have certain personnel, we fall apart. We just gotta find a way to have better depth.”
Central (5-2-0 overall, 4-1-0 Class 4A East Conference) had eight shots in the first half, seven of those were on goal.
Lewis continued to deal out assists, this time connecting with Caden Smith in the 46th minutes for the Indians’ first score of the second half. The Indians found the back of the net four more times throughout the match – one each from Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont, Koen Ziemann, Logan Custis, and Aidan Flynn.
Zieman’s score came in the 62nd minute when he dribbled through a slew of Bison defenders and netted a low shot.
“We just couldn’t get back in the midfield, they just had too much speed,” Eastman said. “They beat us in the midfield. We would get up on the attack and they would counter so fast. We had a hard time marking up in the midfield.”
The Indians finished with 15 shots on goal to the Bison’s 4. South (0-8-0, 0-4-0) had 10 total shots to Central’s 22.
“We were working well as a team, everything was clicking and we came off a good win against Campbell County. That was kind of a spark we needed to start working together as a team,” Shumway said. “We just need to continue playing the way we are and building off each other.”
CENTRAL 9, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 4-0
Goals: Central, S. Smith (unassisted), 7. Central, C. Smith (unassisted), 8. Central, Arbuckle (Lewis), 13. Central, Shumway (Lewis) 25. Central, C. Smith (Lewis) 46. Central, Cone-LeBeaumont (unassisted), 50. Central, Zieman (unassisted), 62. Central, Custis (unassisted), 63. Central, Flynn (unassisted), 76.
Shots: CS 6, CC 7. Shots on goal: CS 4, CC 15. Saves: CS 6 (Potter); CC 4 (Cook, White).
Corner kicks: CS 0, CC 3. Offsides: CS 0, CC 11. Fouls: CS 4, CC 5. Yellow cards: CS 1 (Hart, 57).