CHEYENNE – Coaches have long thought Carson Birge’s best event was breaststroke, but it took him a little while to realize that.
That’s because Birge misheard his Cheyenne Swimming Club coaches when they told athletes to work on their best strokes during open time in practice.
“I thought they were saying breaststroke, so that’s what I always did,” Birge said with a laugh.
Birge guesses he was around 12 years old when he finally figured out his coaches had been saying “best stroke” that entire time. By then, breaststroke had become the Cheyenne Central senior’s strongest event.
Birge’s top 100-yard breastroke time of 1 minute, 3.96 seconds is second-best in Class 4A entering the Wyoming state meet, which starts with the preliminary heats today in Gillette. Birge has the sixth-best time in the 200 individual medley (2:10.62), which also includes one leg of breaststroke.
Birge first realized what he was capable of as a breaststroker when he narrowly missed out on setting a school record in the 50 breast as a seventh-grader at McCormick Junior High. He decided to commit himself to the sport as an eighth-grader. That year, Birge took down Austin Aguirre’s record and set the standard at 29.73 seconds.
“Austin Aguirre, and his brother, Ryan, were both really good breaststrokers, and I really looked up to them when we were swimming with CSC,” Birge said. “They were some of the best swimmers we had in the club. Being able to beat one of Austin’s records meant a lot to me.”
Second-year Central coach Josh Bott describes Birge as a natural in breaststroke. His fundamentals have been so strong that they have spent the past two years working on the finer points of the event, Bott said.
“There is a small group of guys who have that natural whip kick and feel for the water that makes them excel in breaststroke,” the coach said. “He’s got the build for it, and stronger legs that make him a natural. He gets through the water powerfully.”
Birge was second in breaststroke at last year’s 4A state meet, finishing behind teammate Ethan Merrill. Merrill again has the top time in Wyoming entering state, but only 15-hundredths of a second separate he and Birge.
They have a friendly rivalry that has helped both of them excel.
“It’s fun having (Birge) against me, because I know no matter how much of a lead I have, he’s always going to try to come get me,” Merrill said after edging Birge by one-tenth of a second at the East Conference meet Feb. 5.
The feeling is mutual. Their different strengths make for good competition, Birge said.
“We have used each other as pacers ever since we met,” he said. “It’s awesome having him on the team. We push each other every day. Whenever he gets a fast time, I try to go faster than him.
“He’s a strong front-half swimmer, and I’m more of a back-half swimmer. That helps us really push each other.”
In addition to last year’s state runner-up finish, Birge placed third in the 100 breast during his sophomore campaign. He was fourth in the 200 IM that year, and placed sixth in the 200 IM last season. Birge competed in those same events at state during his freshman year, but wasn’t one of the 12 athletes to qualify for the championship or consolation finals.
He is motivated to move up the podium in both of his individual events this weekend. That’s why Birge has been a fixture getting additional work on his starts, turns and underwater pullouts after practice. All are just as crucial to success in breaststroke as getting more power out of his arm stroke and frog kick.
“Breaststrokers get one huge pull and one big kick while completely submerged before they break out and start swimming,” Bott said. “The better your pullouts, the better you’re going to do. You’re always the strongest when you first dive in or you push off the wall.
“That helps get you momentum and set your pace. He knows that, which is why he has spent so much time working on his pullouts. He has been committed to doing that little bit extra because he wants to get better and have the best senior year he can.”
On the mat
Regional wrestling tournaments start today.
Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South all will compete at the Class 4A East Regional in Sheridan, while Burns-Pine Bluffs takes part in the 3A East meet in Newcastle.
On the track
This is typically the weekend the top indoor track and field athletes in the western United States come together to compete at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho. However, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Simplot again this year.
Instead, select athletes from around the state are taking part in an invitation-only meet today in Casper.