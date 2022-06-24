An injury cost Caden Smith the final few weeks of his junior soccer season.
Sitting on the sidelines and serving as Cheyenne Central’s team manager during the state tournament gave Smith a lot of time to think about how he wanted to cap his high school career.
“I wanted to take on a bigger role, be a bigger part of our offense and help the team as much as I could,” Smith said.
He did that, stepping into a center midfield role that essentially allowed him to become the Indians’ second striker as soon as he crossed the center line. Smith capitalized on those opportunities to score a team-best 10 goals and help Central reach the fifth-place match of the Class 4A state tournament.
Those efforts also earned him Cheyenne boys soccer player of the year honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“(Smith) really drove their attack from that No. 9 center-forward position,” Cheyenne East coach Ryan Cameron said. “His skill level and attitude are the biggest things that have always stood out about him, but you could tell he was playing with a different attitude this year.
“When you become a senior, your attitude changes, and you’re maybe a little more driven to compete than you ever have been before. Missing most of his junior season also played into that, I think. He really seemed more driven this year.”
Smith missed the entirety of his sophomore campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His junior season came to an abrupt end when his left hip flexor was pulled off his pelvis.
He was mildly concerned when he experienced soreness and discomfort after a few matches this spring. Eventually, those pains went away, and he was able to chalk them up to standard early season aches.
“I felt 100% back and up to speed after just a few games,” he said.
Central coach Tim Denisson describes the role Smith filled this spring as physically demanding and requiring a high level of stamina. He wasn’t sure Smith could fill that role when the season started. However, Smith rarely left the field for Central.
“I like to let my seniors play a lot and own the game, since it’s their final season and they’ve given so much to our program,” Denisson said. “I don’t think I ever substituted Caden this season unless he really needed a break. He played almost every minute we did this season.”
Sophomore Sammy Shumway eventually became Central’s lone striker at the top of its formation. Classmate Samuel Lucas Smith’s role evolved during the season, and he eventually took on responsibilities similar to Caden Smith’s.
“I let those center-mids orchestrate things when it comes to leaving that band of the field and going forward,” Denisson said. “Caden was always very active looking forward and being responsible for being that second striker. That’s his forte.
“If there was no cover, and when he ended up in a one-on-one situation, he had the skills to create a new picture for us. The role he played fit him very well.”
Smith grew up playing in the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth organization. His talent always allowed him to play up in age, meaning he was roaming the field with 12-year-olds when he was 11. He never felt comfortable being a vocal leader on those squads because he often was the youngest player on the roster.
Instead, he learned to let his play do the talking. He eventually grew comfortable speaking up as an upperclassman at Central, but he continued to lead by example.
“I’ve always tried to set the tone for my teams by how I played and how hard I practiced,” said Smith, who will suit up for Laramie County Community College this fall. “I’m really glad I was able to play up in age with Sting, because they helped make me the player I am today.
“I needed that challenge. I learned how to succeed even though I was undersized.”