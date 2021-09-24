CHEYENNE – Eli Castillo learned early on that you’re either delivering a hit or being hit on the football field.
“We used to live in Georgia, and there are a lot of hard hitters down there,” the Cheyenne Central senior said with a laugh. “The first time I played football, I got put right on my butt, and my whole shoulder was purple.”
Learning the game that way helps explain why Castillo spent his first two seasons at Central being a heat-seeking missile. He didn’t read plays that well, but he found his way to the football often and delivered punishment when he got there.
“He is a pure, old-school football kid,” Indians coach Mike Apodaca said before the season. “He is a thumper, and you know when you’re hit by him. People really feed off that.”
Castillo ranks fifth in Class 4A in defensive points per game (13.5) as Central (0-4) prepares to host Cheyenne South (0-5) at 6 tonight at Riske Field.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound linebacker has recorded 31 tackles (14 solo) this season. He also has a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Castillo has risen up the rankings because he has learned to do more than merely dole out punishment.
“I can recognize plays now,” Castillo said. “It’s not all about finding the ball, getting to the ball and hitting the ball-carrier hard. I understand what down blocks and those sorts of things mean. I understand how to run with plays and flow to the football.”
Castillo moved to Cheyenne before his eighth-grade year, and he found his way onto the field early for the Indians. He saw spot time on defense as a freshman before starting Central’s final two games that season. Castillo didn’t record any varsity stats that fall.
The Indians coaches worked with Castillo to help him understand the finer points of playing defense, but it didn’t click until late in his sophomore campaign. He finished with 36 tackles (12 solo and one sack) and an interception that season.
Last fall, Castillo posted 45 tackles (14 solo, two for loss and two sacks) with two blocked kicks and a defensive touchdown.
“He is one of the most physical football players I’ve ever been around,” Apodaca said. “He has learned to let the game come to him, to feel the game and to see the game instead of just bullying people.
“He has really done that the past two games we’ve played. He isn’t just running into people as hard as he can, he’s doing a good job of finding the football and making plays.”
Although Castillo was on the gridiron for Central in 2020, he opted for virtual learning last year. The change allowed him to work full time. It also gave him time to make daily trips to a chain gym with his father, Chris, to work on weight training.
“He is a big form guy, and I wasn’t able to start lifting heavier weight until I got my form right,” Castillo said. “It was important, but it was frustrating.”
Castillo eventually got tired of virtual learning, finding it difficult to concentrate and muster the motivation to complete assignments. That helped lead him back to campus this season. Apodaca is happy to have Castillo roaming the halls again.
“I’m a big believer in kids experiencing the whole gamut of school, where they’re around other students and their teammates,” the coach said. “I think he grew a lot as a young man last year, but it’s good to have him around school this year.”