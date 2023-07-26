CHEYENNE — Chase Talich hadn’t gotten any recruiting interest for college sports heading into the summer, but he thought his future was on the basketball court.
That changed when Cheyenne Central’s football team attended the University of Northern Colorado’s team camp in June in Greeley.
Talich — who will be a senior this fall — played some of the best football of his life while lining up in a hybrid tight end/wide receiver role that week. On some plays, he was standing next to a tackle before blocking or running a route. On others, Talich was split out wide in the slot.
His performance at team camp earned him an invitation to the Bears’ prospect camp later that month.
That camp gave UNC’s coaches another opportunity to evaluate the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder against players of similar skill. Talich had another strong showing, which earned him a scholarship offer from the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division I-AA) school.
Talich verbally committed to the Bears on July 18.
“When I was making my decision, I wanted to get it out of the way and concentrate on my senior season,” Talich said. “This allows me to do that.”
Talich was a first team all-conference linebacker and second team all-league tight end last fall. He caught 17 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns. He had three catches for 102 yards and three scores during a 49-0 victory over Cheyenne South. Defensively, Talich had 48½ tackles and six quarterback sacks.
“Chase has all the right tools and measurables to play at the next level,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “Their coaches came and talked to us this spring, and I told them there were a lot of great football players in Wyoming who were going overlooked by schools like theirs.
“They know they have to hit Colorado and a few other places first, but they want to make recruiting Wyoming a priority, and (Talich) is part of that.”
Talich primarily played defense during his sophomore campaign, posting 47 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.
“I hadn’t given much thought to playing college football until after that (prospect) camp,” Talich said. “I was more focused on playing basketball in college, but I hadn’t gotten any talk anywhere for basketball or football. I hadn’t talked to a single college coach before going down there.
“But so many people have told me I’m better at football than basketball, and I really like hitting.”
