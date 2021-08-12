CHEYENNE – Katie Cobb has been a regular top-10 finisher over the course of her two seasons at Cheyenne Central.
Barrett Georges showed flashes of potential before finding consistency this spring.
The juniors' success on the links hasn’t been limited to the high school ranks. Georges won the women’s second flight at the Wyoming State Golf Association’s state amateur this summer. Cobb was the runner-up.
The tandem is the foundation of a Cheyenne Central squad looking to improve on last fall’s seventh-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.
Cobb won the Rawlins Invitational during the fall of her freshman year and took top honors in the Torrington Invite this past spring. She placed 21st at last fall’s 4A state tourney, despite battling a swing flaw.
“She used to really get up on her toes, but she has started to do a good job of staying down on the ball,” Indians coach Mike Lepore said. “If you look at (PGA) Tour players, they’ll get up on their toes, but it’s after they make contact. Katie was getting up on her toes before she made contact.
“Now, she is staying down on the ball all the way through contact, and hitting it farther and more consistently.”
Cobb still notices herself rising to her toes, but she does it a lot less than before. Finding consistency hasn’t been easy. In fact, it’s been a team effort with her parents, Marti and Thomas Cobb.
“They’ve physically held me down so I can develop the muscle memory of not getting on my toes as I swing,” Cobb said with a laugh. “Getting on my toes has made it difficult to make correct contact with the ball. I miss a lot of greens when I’m standing up.
“I found a way to still make it go straight, but I’m still doing whatever I need to do to get a feel for it and not get up on my toes.”
Cobb is strong around and on the greens. She focuses on her short game because she knows it will help her overcome times when her driver and long irons aren’t locked in. However, the strength of her game lies between her ears.
“She can shake off bad swings and bad holes as good as anyone I know,” Georges said.
Georges found the top-10 a couple times during the fall of her sophomore campaign, but became a regular on that list during the spring. She even netted the first victory of her prep career by shooting an 85 to win the Rawlins Invite in May.
“Her golf swing became a lot more consistent last year,” Lepore said. “She was hitting the ball the same way all the time and making less mistakes. I see even less mistakes this fall. Her chipping and putting is also getting better.
“The big key in high school is being consistent and not making mistakes, though.”
Finding that consistency took a lot of effort. Georges spent the winter working with her father, Kevin Georges, hitting into a golf simulator. The pair wasn’t worried about going low at any of the famous tracks it offered; instead, the Georgeses were eager to get feedback from the machine in an effort to iron out wrinkles in Barrett’s swing.
“The simulator tells you your swing path so you can tell what tweaks you need to make,” she said. “It showed me a lot of little things I needed to fix. I needed to work on my lag, which is bringing your arms down first before getting your hips through and transferring your weight.
“I got those things here I wanted them, and went from shooting in the 90s to the mid-80s. My scoring average really showed my improvement.”
Georges had the top score of any Cheyenne girl at last fall’s state tournament, carding rounds of 96 and 87 to finish in a three-way tie for 16th. Regularly scoring in the 80s made Georges even more excited to work on her game. She became a fixture on the driving range, practice green and short game area at the Cheyenne Country Club, spending a few hours each day honing her craft.
“I always thought I was capable of scoring in the 80s, but I actually started showing it last season,” she said. “Now, I have to get into the 70s. I think I can get there with a lot more practice.”