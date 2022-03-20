CHEYENNE – Even a loss in the final game of the Cheyenne Invitational couldn’t dampen Cheyenne Central’s spirits Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Lady Indians battled back within a run of third-ranked Thunder Basin, but ultimately fell to the Bolts 8-4. Central finished the tournament 2-1.
“(Thunder Basin) found some holes, especially in the first inning,” second-year Indians coach Carrie Barker said. “You take that inning away, and it’s a much closer game. I’m happy with the way we played in this tournament.
“We threw a lot of pitchers and played good offense. It was a great day. We’re leaps and bounds above where we were this time last year.”
The Bolts scored three runs on three hits in the top of the first. The first out of the inning came when Lauren O’Laughlin’s line drive slammed off Central pitcher Kylie Ammons’ right thigh to third baseman Brogan Allen, who threw to first for the out.
Ammons finished the inning in the pitcher’s circle before coming out with two runners on and no outs in the second.
“She came back and fought and didn’t give up,” Barker said. “That’s what we like to see. I’m really proud of her for doing that.”
Taryn Potts hit a solo home run to right field to cut the lead to 3-1 in the second inning. Thunder Basin responded with two runs to push the lead to 5-1 after two.
Indians freshman shortstop Izzy Kelly reached base on a fielder’s choice with two outs in the third. She scored on senior Taylor Gebhart’s home run to center, which trimmed the Bolts’ lead to 5-3.
Senior Lauren Lucas scored on sophomore Cameron Moyte’s sacrifice fly to left in the fourth to cut the margin to 5-4. Central’s hopes were dashed when sophomore Ashley Bunch’s deep shot to right with a runner on was caught at the fence to end the inning.
The Bolts added three runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth before the game was called due to the tournament’s 75-minute time limit.
“(Thunder Basin) really hit the gaps, especially on the ground,” Gebhart said. “That’s kind of hard to make a play on it, get it in fast and get an out. But we battled back and played really hard.
“It was a lot of fun.”
Central finished as state runners-up during the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural season. Gebhart thinks the Indians could be better this spring.
“Last year, we didn’t play Thunder Basin this close at the point of the season,” Gebhart said. “We played two games before this one, and we were still right there with them. We played really well, and I’m excited to see what the future brings.”
Central 12 Natrona Co. 5
The Indians trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the third, but broke the game open with a five-run inning.
Mirich led off the frame with a double to center before scoring on Gebhart’s homer to center. Allen hit a solo home run on the very next pitch to put Central up for good.
Moyte added an RBI triple to right before scoring on an error for a 7-5 lead.
Allen was 3 for 3 with three RBI, while Mirich, Gebhart and Lauren Lucas all tallied two hits apiece. Gebhart had a triple in addition to her home run to go with three RBI.
Bunch and Kaitlyn Ackerman posted doubles.
Allen picked up the win in the circle, striking out five. Potts struck out three hitters in her inning of relief.
Central 10 Kelly Walsh 0
The Indians opened their campaign with a 10-0 win over Kelly Walsh on Saturday morning.
Central rapped 18 hits to just three for the Trojans. Starting pitcher Taylor Gebhart struck out seven of the 11 hitters she faced, while reliever Katie Hinz fanned five of 11.
Sophomore Ashley Bunch was 4 for 4 with two RBI, while senior Kaitlyn Ackerman was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Seniors Brogan Allen, Lauren Lucas and Drue Mirich and sophomore Aubrey Trujillo all tallied two hits apiece.
Trujillo had an RBI double and Allen had a run-scoring triple. Mirich drove home three runs on an inside-the-park home run in the top of the third inning.