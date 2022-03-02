CHEYENNE – Davin Mattimoe learned the hard way that being aggressive as one of Class 4A’s lightest 220-pounders probably wasn’t the best approach.
“If I shoot and get sprawled on, I might not be able to get off the mat,” the Cheyenne Central sophomore said. “That happened a couple times early in the season when I was being more offensive and really taking shots.
“I ended up giving away points or getting pinned because I was getting myself into bad situations and getting flipped. If I was able to fight my way into a takedown, I’d be so gassed that I couldn’t score any more points.”
As a result, Mattimoe – who regularly tipped the scales in the high-190s – developed a defensive and counterattacking style. This kept him out of trouble and allowed him to capitalize on his opponents’ mistakes.
Mattimoe used that style to perfection during the state championship bout.
With the match tied 1-1 in the third period, Mattimoe pushed Thunder Basin senior Aidyn Mitchell aside as Mitchell shot for a takedown. Mattimoe got around behind Mitchell with 12 seconds remaining to take a 3-1 lead.
Mattimoe won the state title 3-2.
Those efforts also earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“He’s a big, strong sophomore, but he was regularly giving up a lot of weight – like 15-20 pounds – to guys who were coming down from 285,” said Indians coach Kyle Brightman. “He learned to keep himself in good position, fight inside and capitalize on mistakes.
“That’s what he did in the state championship. He kept himself in a good position so he could snap and get behind if (Mitchell) went for a leg. (Mattimoe) had wrestled that match so well that Mitchell was in a position where he thought he needed to shoot.”
Mattimoe was 4-0 at the state tournament. Three of those matches were decided by three points or less. He trailed entering the third period of two.
“He wrestled lights out, and I’m super proud of him,” Brightman said. “He was really confident and didn’t look too far ahead in the tournament. He hit the right side of the bracket at the right time in the season and wrestled perfect for his style.
“Every match was close, but he stayed mentally tough and kept himself in position to score points. That was crucial.”
Mattimoe was disappointed in the way his Class 4A East Regional tournament played out.
He finished fourth at that event, suffering a 2-1 defeat in the semifinals when he gave up a third-period reversal to Mitchell. Mattimoe rebounded with a first-period pin in the wrestleback rounds. He lost to Cheyenne East senior RJ Pino in the third-place bout, 9-5.
“Those were tough losses and matches I think I should have won,” Mattimoe said.
This actually may have worked in his favor because of where they put him in the 4A state tournament bracket. Evanston senior Rigan Hoggatt spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the WyoWrestling.com poll, but was upset by Jackson senior Ryan Ransom in the semifinals of the 4A West Regional.
That put Hoggatt on the opposite side of the state bracket from Mattimoe, who topped Ransom 4-2 in sudden-death overtime during the quarterfinals. Mattimoe followed that with a 5-2 win over Sheridan senior Jim Strobbe, who was the 4A East runner-up.
“Things really fell my way when it came to the bracket because the West’s No. 1 seed got upset at regionals,” Mattimoe said. “I tried to not look too far forward, but I got seeded really well even though I didn’t wrestle my best at regionals.”
Mattimoe and Brightman credit Central junior Keagan Bartlett – a two-time state runner-up – for helping bring the best out of Mattimoe this winter.
“We weren’t wrestling a lot at the beginning of the year, and (Bartlett) came up to me and told me we were going to be practice partners for the rest of the season,” said Mattimoe, who finished the year 29-20. “I thought that was going to be great because it was going to make me work that much harder at practice.
“If I had a bad shot, bad takedown or bad anything, we would stop and he would coach me up and we’d get back to practicing. He helped me a lot.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Maurie Alexander, Marcus Manzanares and Jeramiah Moyte, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: Alexander, a senior forward, scored 30 points to help the Bison pick up a 76-71 win at Laramie.
Manzanares, a senior guard, scored 21 points.
Moyte, also a senior guard, netted 15 points.
– Gavyn Aumiller, Tyler Dorrell, Trevor Eldridge, Liam Fox and Cade Pugh, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Aumiller, a senior 285-pounder, went 3-1 with two pins to finish second at the Class 4A state tournament.
Dorrell, a senior 138-pounder, was 4-1 with three pins to take third at state.
Eldridge, a junior 182-pounder, was 4-1 with three pins to place third at state.
Fox, a freshman 132-pounder, went 4-0 with two pins to win the state title.
Pugh, a senior 152-pounder, was 3-1 with a major decision to finish as a state runner-up.
– Keagan Bartlett, Bryson Heilbut, Jack Ring and Wyatt Weiss, wrestling, Central: Bartlett, a junior 195-pounder, went 3-1 with three pins and finished second at the Class 4A state tournament.
Heilbut, a sophomore 113-pounder, was 5-1 with two major decisions and a pin to finish third at state.
Ring, a junior 170-pounder, went 4-0 with two pins to win the state title.
Weiss, a sophomore 113-pounder, went 3-1 with a pin to finish second at state.
– James Brown III and Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: Brown, a sophomore, scored 16 points during the Indians’ 59-46 win over Cheyenne East.
Talich, a senior, scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists in the win.
– Darby Downham, girls indoor track, South: The senior won the 55-meter hurdles (9.24 seconds), 200-meter dash (27.84) and was second in the 400 (1 minute, 2.77 seconds) at the Laramie last-chance qualifier.
– Colter Haws, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior 195-pounder went 4-1 with two pins and a major decision to capture third at the Class 3A state tournament.
– Darcy Jardine, girls basketball, East: The senior forward scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the top-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to a 62-27 win over Cheyenne Central.
– Jackson Kirkbride, boys basketball, Burns: The senior scored 18 points during the Broncs’ 48-40 loss to visiting Wheatland.
– Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 steals to help the Hornets go 3-1 and finish third at the Class 2A East Regional.
– Taliah Morris, girls indoor track and field, East: The sophomore won the 55-meter dash (9.24 seconds) and was second in long jump (16 feet, 8 inches) at the Laramie last-chance qualifier.
– Garet Schlabs, boys basketball, East: The junior guard scored 16 points in the Thunderbirds’ 59-46 loss to Cheyenne Central.
– Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The senior guard scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds during a 41-34 win over visiting Wheatland.