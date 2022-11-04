Thunder basin junior Alonso Aguilar (8) gets tackled Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming (78) during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior TaVion Taylor-Byrd (11) tackles Rock Springs senior Trenten Butcher (38) during a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Marcus DeHoff (5) tackles Rock Springs senior Kael Anderson (10) during a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Thunder basin junior Alonso Aguilar (8) gets tackled Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming (78) during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Thunder Basin senior Nic Black (6) gets tackled by Cheyenne Central senior Richard Prescott (22) during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Oct. 28. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior TaVion Taylor-Byrd (11) tackles Rock Springs senior Trenten Butcher (38) during a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Colton Prindle
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Mason DeHoff
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Marcus DeHoff
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Jack Miller
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
TaVion Taylor-Byrd
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Cheyenne Central junior Marcus DeHoff (5) tackles Rock Springs senior Kael Anderson (10) during a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central allowing just 24 points during a season-opening loss at Sheridan was a precursor to what its defense has done this fall.
That’s the fewest points the reigning Class 4A state champions have scored in 10 games this season. The Broncs (10-0) are second in the state in scoring offense at 41.1 points per game. Their next-lowest scoring total was 28.
“That was just a Week 0 game, but it’s become who we are,” Indians coach Mike Apodaca said. “We have great athletes, strong kids, fast kids and good, solid football players who understand the game. All 11 – especially our back-end guys – have a calm presence and get us to where we need to be.”
The Indians (7-3) get a second crack at Sheridan in the semifinals of the 4A playoffs at 6 tonight at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan. Central enters the contest No. 2 in the state in both total defense (261 yards per game) and scoring defense (13.7 points per game). The 19 touchdowns they’ve allowed and 30 quarterback sacks are also second-most in the state, while their 17 turnovers forced rank fourth.
Natrona – which also has reached tonight’s semifinals – leads 4A in total defense, scoring defense and fewest touchdowns allowed, and is second in turnovers forced.
“I wasn’t sure our defense could be as good as our offense but, toward the middle of the year, we started to get it figured out, and started playing great on defense,” said senior Jack Miller, who has tallied 65 tackles (21 solo) and six sacks this fall.
“We moved to a 4-4 and moved some people around to get them where we needed them the most. Zecha (King) moved to middle linebacker, and Richard (Prescott) moved from corner to outside backer. And our secondary has gotten better as the year has progressed. Everyone on our team has.”
The position changes were made, in part, because Apodaca and his staff were trying to find the right fits in those spots. However, injuries to junior middle linebacker Jaxon Lobatos and junior corner Miles Porwoll also forced changes. Senior corners TaVion Taylor-Byrd and Eric Ross have notched three pass breakups each this season. Ross also has an interception.
Taylor-Byrd’s best performance of the season came last week, when he helped hold Thunder Basin’s Kayden LaFramboise – 4A’s leading receiver at 122.1 yards per game during the regular season – to just 58 receiving yards in Central’s 41-10 playoff victory.
Apodaca, Miller and Prescott also pointed to the play of junior safeties Marcus and Mason DeHoff as being critical to Central’s defensive success.
Prescott played safety last season, but started his senior campaign as a cornerback. He moved to linebacker in the middle of this season, and has 47.5 tackles (15 solo) and three pass breakups.
“I love it a lot more than corner,” Prescott said. “At corner, you might get one or two plays per game where you can do something. It’s not like linebacker. You can always be in on the play as a linebacker.”
Apodaca also praised the Indians’ defensive line for its play this fall. He describes the group as a bunch of long and strong multi-sport athletes, who are putting their wide array of talents on display.
“We don’t have a 6-foot-3, 270-pound kid that can hold down a double team,” Apodaca said. “We have a group of great athletes who are active and physical.”
Apodaca has tried to impress a simple approach and short memory upon his players.
“We have moments where we’ll give up a big play, but we tell the kids that’s OK, but we have to keep them out of the end zone,” the coach said. “We have to live for another play. We want to limit big plays. They’re going to happen, but we have to keep them out of the end zone.
“Teams have gotten into the red zone against us, but that seems to be where we lock in.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.