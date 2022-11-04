CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central allowing just 24 points during a season-opening loss at Sheridan was a precursor to what its defense has done this fall.

That’s the fewest points the reigning Class 4A state champions have scored in 10 games this season. The Broncs (10-0) are second in the state in scoring offense at 41.1 points per game. Their next-lowest scoring total was 28.

