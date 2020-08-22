CLOCKWISE CIRCULATION AROUND A HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE FOUR
CORNERS REGION WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD AREAS OF SMOKE FROM
CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES INTO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. SURFACE
VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO FIVE MILES AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY
OVER SOUTHEAST WYOMING. THOSE WITH RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS
SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE SMOKE AND POOR AIR
QUALITY.
Cheyenne Central High School juniors Jason Frentheway, left, and Jacob Frentheway, 16, pose for a photo Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, on the Central High track in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
