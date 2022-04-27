20210812-spts-BarrettGeorgesMug.jpg

Barrett Georges

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Barrett Georges carded an 8-over-par 80 to secure a first-place individual finish at the Laramie Invite on Tuesday.

Classmate Katie Cobb was fifth with an 87 while the Central girls finished second with a team score of 265.

Caden Cunningham finished tied for third with a 4-over 75 for the Central boys – who placed first as a team (317). Zack Wiltanger was seventh with a 90 for Central.

The Cheyenne East boys were seventh at 406.

