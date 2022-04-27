Central's Georges finishes first in Laramie Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barrett Georges Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Barrett Georges carded an 8-over-par 80 to secure a first-place individual finish at the Laramie Invite on Tuesday.Classmate Katie Cobb was fifth with an 87 while the Central girls finished second with a team score of 265.Caden Cunningham finished tied for third with a 4-over 75 for the Central boys – who placed first as a team (317). Zack Wiltanger was seventh with a 90 for Central.The Cheyenne East boys were seventh at 406. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Storm's Cinderella runs earn them national tourney invites Wyoming LB Gibbs excited to fill big shoes Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A UW hall of famer Joe Dowler passes away Laramie High spring sports continue through adversity Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists