CHEYENNE – Isaiah Rigg took an unconventional route to the No. 1 singles spot for the Cheyenne Central boys tennis team.
While most of Wyoming’s top prep singles players take up the sport as pre-teens, Rigg didn’t start playing tennis until his sophomore year. Rigg ran cross-country as a freshman, but wanted a change.
He grew up playing table tennis in his basement, and regularly “destroyed” his friends. Rigg thought the hand-eye skills and coordination would translate to the tennis court, and decided to give that sport a try.
He spent the summer after his freshman year getting private coaching, and was on the Indians’ junior varsity roster his first season. Last fall, Rigg worked his way into the No. 2 doubles tandem with Jackson Cook. That pairing finished as regional runners-up and placed third at the state tournament by winning a three-set match.
This season, Rigg topped Cook in challenge matches to earn the top singles spot. Cook is the Indians’ No. 2 singles player.
“I’m really competitive and did everything I could to get where I am now,” Rigg said. “I’m probably not as skilled as a lot of players, but I’m a hard worker.”
Rigg also in unorthodox when it comes to modern tennis. Most players bang away from the baseline and approach the net only when necessary. Rigg isn’t a traditional serve-and-volley player, but he regularly approaches the net and puts spin on his shots. He also is a left-hander.
“Most players around the state don’t see his style of play, and that makes it hard to beat,” first-year Central coach Bryce Melcher said. “At No. 1 singles, you see a lot of big, hard shots and big ground strokes.
“When you’re playing against someone like (Rigg), you have to be ready to hit targets and really stay within the point. Players are so used to having more time, and he is taking time away from them like crazy. He makes players adjust and makes himself hard to beat.”
The net play is a byproduct of his doubles days, and the spin comes – in part – from table tennis.
“I figured out pretty early on that the net was the best option for me,” Rigg said. “People aren’t used to it. If they lob it over my head, I can usually run back there and get to it.
“Playing doubles helped me a ton when it came to figuring out my style. Jackson (Cook) also taught me a lot because he is a good, experienced player.”
Rigg split Thursday’s matches, beating Thunder Basin’s Luke Lass (9-7) and falling to Campbell County’s Jason Fink (8-5). Rigg trailed Lass 7-2 before winning seven consecutive games to win their eight-game pro set.
“I slowed down, started getting shots in and fought harder than (Lass) did,” Rigg said. “You have to be persistent and work hard in singles. You have to be focused on winning. I’m feeling pretty confident. I’m a lot better singles player than I was when the season started.”
Central drops Gillette schools
Rigg helped the Indians to a 5-0 win over Thunder Basin on Thursday morning. His come-from-behind victory was the only close match, as Central dropped just four games across the other four contests.
Central defeated Campbell County 4-1. Rigg was the only loss. Cook rolled to an 8-1 win over Kody Kline at No. 2 singles.
On the girls side, Central topped Thunder Basin (4-1) and Campbell County (5-0). No. 2 singles player Gracie Osterland beat Ali Morgan, 9-8 (8), in a tie-breaker. The No. 2 doubles team of Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler picked up a 9-7 win.
No. 1 singles player Ashli Smedley downed Campbell County’s Alexa Richert 8-6, while Osterland picked up a 9-7 win. The No. 1 doubles team of Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown picked up a 9-8 (1) victory.