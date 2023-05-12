CHEYENNE — Izzy Thomas’ inability to find regular playing time last spring is a testament to how loaded Cheyenne Central’s state runner-up lineup was.
The sophomore outfielder is currently leading the Indians (15-8) with a .556 batting average (35-for-63). She also has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI. Thomas’ homers and RBI are tops on Central’s roster, while her doubles total ranks second. She also is tied for the most home runs in the state, and is tied for fourth in RBI.
“I know last season was tough for her because she didn’t play as much as she’s used to, but she kept working hard,” third-year Indians coach Carrie Barker said. “She ran the bases really well, played good defense and embraced her role.
“She came back this year and has been a pretty great hitter.”
Central graduated five starters from last season’s team. That included a first team all-state honoree, a second team all-state selection and an honorable mention all-state pick. The other two starters picked up All-East Conference nods.
Cracking that lineup was no easy feat.
Thomas showed ample promise during her rookie campaign, even with limited at-bats. She posted a .571 average (8-for-14) with three doubles, a triple and seven RBI. Thomas played in 25 games last season, but most of those were as a defensive replacement or as pinch or courtesy runner.
“It was 100% because of how good of a team we had last year,” she said. “Last year’s roster will be one of the best we have for years. We had so much depth, and there were four or five freshmen who were ready to play any position, step in and play well.”
Knowing how stacked the roster was didn’t make watching from the dugout any easier for Thomas.
“It was unbelievably hard,” she said. “Everyone here could tell how bad I wanted to play and how hard I worked. I didn’t get exactly what I wanted last year, but it has paid off.
“I pushed those girls last year while I was working for my spot, and now I’m contributing for this team. I think it’s worked out for us.”
Thomas has played well all season — her first hit this season was an inside-the-park home run — but has really elevated her offensive output over the past month.
A pair of one-hit games followed by three hitless games dropped her batting average to .375 entering the second game of an April 15 doubleheader against Thunder Basin in Gillette. Thomas broke out of her mini-slump in a big way that afternoon.
She sent the first pitch of her second at-bat over the left field fence for a two-out solo home run. Thomas added a two-run single in her next at-bat of Central’s 16-9 loss to the reigning state champs.
“I was really upset and disappointed in myself (heading into that game) because I knew I could have been doing better,” Thomas said. “The only thing I could do is shake it off and respond. It’s all about how you respond to (struggles).”
Thomas has many strengths on the softball diamond, but a short memory ranks among her biggest, Barker said.
“She’s one of those kids who does a good job of not taking every at-bat with her,” the coach said. “She has a great, short memory — even in games. If she strikes out or grounds out, she doesn’t take it into the next at-bat.
“Every at-bat is a completely new at-bat for her, and that approach is hard to have. She does it really well.”
Thomas struggled with confidence while playing club softball last fall. She changed teams and didn’t have her customary level of comfort. Thomas was determined not to let her fall struggles carry into the spring.
That meant adopting a mindset where she reminds herself pitchers have to make three good pitches to get her out, but all she needs is one good swing to change the scoreboard.
“I get in the box and tell myself, ‘I’m a better hitter than they are a pitcher,’” Thomas said. “There are pitchers like (Campbell County’s) Avery Gray, who throw very well, but I know I can fight off a pitch until I find one I can do something with.
“Preparation and hard work have really changed my mindset. I know I’ve worked for this, and I know I’ve outworked a lot of people, so I deserve to have a good season. That’s kind of been my mindset.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.