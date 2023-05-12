CHEYENNE — Izzy Thomas’ inability to find regular playing time last spring is a testament to how loaded Cheyenne Central’s state runner-up lineup was.

The sophomore outfielder is currently leading the Indians (15-8) with a .556 batting average (35-for-63). She also has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI. Thomas’ homers and RBI are tops on Central’s roster, while her doubles total ranks second. She also is tied for the most home runs in the state, and is tied for fourth in RBI.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

