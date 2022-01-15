CHEYENNE – Katie Thomson is blunt in assessing her track and field talents.
“I’m decent at just about everything, but not great at any one thing,” the Cheyenne Central senior said with a chuckle.
Central’s coaches call that description harsh and the prime example of Thomson being her own worst critic. That trait stems from her competitive nature and desire to be the best she can at whatever she is doing.
“If she doesn’t win, she is very disappointed,” Central coach Bruce Mowry said. “Winning is a big, big deal to her. Second place isn’t good enough and that drives her and motivates her more.
“She’s a pretty talented girl, but she is pretty hard on herself. She uses disappointment as fuel to drive her.”
Mowry saw Thomson’s competitive streak during a freshman season that saw her finish 12th in triple jump at the indoor state meet. He was worried about it keeping Thomson from seeing the progress she was making. Mowry eventually saw that Thomson was generally easygoing. The disappointment of an unsatisfactory mark or placing was gone by the time Central boarded the bus to head home.
Thomson credits her support system with helping her keep things in perspective.
“I always think I can do better, and am never really happy with how I do,” Thomson said. “My teammates always bring me up when I think I did bad or had a rough meet. Some of my best friends on the team will lift me up and encourage me. The coaches constantly support us, too.”
Thomson being her own worst critic has mostly served her well. It’s created a work ethic that has helped her become one of the best all-around athletes in the state and draw interest from colleges seeking her services as a heptathlete.
“I’ve always wanted to be more talented, but I have accepted that there are always going to be people who are more naturally talented than me,” Thomson said during last spring’s outdoor season. “I don’t want anyone to outwork me. The hard work will pay off. You can’t work hard and not get better.”
Thomson starts her fourth and final indoor track season today at the Natrona County Invitational in Casper. She placed second in long jump (17 feet, 3¾ inches), fourth in triple jump (35-5) and sixth in both the 55-meter dash (7.55 seconds) and 55 hurdles (8.93) last winter.
“She is coming into this season with goals she knows she is on the path to meet,” Mowry said. “She isn’t hard to keep motivated because she wants to do this at a higher level, and she wants to be as good as she can.”
Jumps and sprints are Thomson’s best events, but she also dabbled in throwing shot put last spring when it became clear her future in track was as a multi-event athlete. Because of limited entries at indoor meets, Thomson may have to wait until the outdoor season before she throws again.
“I’m a lot more comfortable with throwing than I was when I started last spring,” she said Tuesday. “I tend to improve a lot when I do it because I do it so infrequently. I like it because I’m not as stressed about that event as I get with my jumps, sprints and hurdles.”
Thomson is happy with how she has jumped in the Indians’ limited indoor practices. The final triple jump of her spring season was a personal-best that had her atop the leaderboard at 37-2¾ until Kelly Walsh’s Elayna Chafee and Natrona County’s Breonna Beckley uncorked jumps good enough to pass her.
True to her nature, Thomson has used that disappointment to stoke her fire all off-season.
“That was heartbreaking,” Thomson said. “My coach and I looked at each other, and we couldn’t believe that happened. That was the best jump of my life by quite a bit.
“After you’ve been jumping for a while, you get a sense of when you have a really awful jump or when you have a really awesome jump that covered some distance. I felt pretty good about that jump when I hit the sand. Then the next two girls went past me. It was a roller coaster of emotions that I’m ready to put behind me.”