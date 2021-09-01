CHEYENNE – Kira Brownell did her best to put on a happy face after the Wyoming Class 4A state swimming and diving meet last November.
She did her best to seem as pleased with her runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke and third-place effort in the 50 freestyle as her coaches, teammates and friends. Brownell was happy to register those finishes for the second consecutive season, but she couldn’t shake a nagging thought.
“I had set some really big goals and times I wanted to get,” the Cheyenne Central senior said. “The year before, I had set three goals and gotten all of them. Last year, I didn’t get a single one of them.
“It wasn’t just losing that hurt. It was how bad my times were. It was really, really disappointing, and I had a bit of a mental block that I had to push through.”
Brownell spent the off-season training harder than she ever has. The dividends of that dedication were apparent at the Laramie Pentathlon on Saturday. Brownell won that meet with a time of 4 minutes, 33.74 seconds. It’s the second consecutive fall she has won that meet. Her time Saturday was nearly 15 seconds faster than it was in 2020.
Those efforts earned Brownell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Brownell posted the meet’s top times in the 100 freestyle (53.48 seconds), 100 backstroke (1 minutes, 0.34 seconds) and 50 freestyle (24.92). She was second behind teammate Izzy DeLay in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.11) and had the third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (1:03.89).
Brownell’s repeat win at the Laramie Pentathlon was no surprise to second-year Indians coach Josh Bott.
“She is pretty good at everything she does and doesn’t have any real weak spots,” he said. “She can pretty much do all of those strokes well. She wasn’t No. 1 in every event, but she was right up there, and was competitive in every event.”
Brownell owns Central’s school record in the 100 backstroke. It’s her best event. Finishing as state runner-up in that event last year was tough for Brownell to stomach. The way that result came to be made it even tougher.
Brownell led the championship field for the majority of the race, but Campbell County’s Allison Granat pulled ahead in the final 25 yards to win by nearly a second.
“I also lost in the last 15 yards in that event two years ago,” Brownell said. “The huge thing I’m focusing on is finishing my races, and the training we’re doing is going to help me with that.”
Bott’s focus in 2020 was getting his athletes in shape after they were sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sprint training – and, specifically, finishing sprint races – is the focus this fall.
“Most of the races in high school are shorter,” Bott said. “We’ll get distance in, but we need to focus more on sprints. Every team is different, and if I did the same thing every year, it would be hard to expect the athletes to get better.
“So I’m always changing, evolving and trying to do the best for the team I’m coaching at the time.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Gavin Goff, Drew Jackson, Kaleb Romero and Garet Schlabs, football, Cheyenne East: Goff, a senior, completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns during the Thunderbirds’ 39-34 loss to visiting Thunder Basin.
Jackson, a sophomore, had 12 tackles (eight solo).
Romero, a senior, posted four tackles, two interceptions and a blocked kick.
Schlabs, a junior, caught 12 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
n Andrew Lock and Nikolas Lock, boys tennis, Cheyenne South: Andrew, the Bison’s No. 1 singles player, went 2-0 on the week. Nikolas, the Bison’s No. 2 singles entry, also went 2-0.