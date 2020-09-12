CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Brayden Kivisto won the first cross-country race of his high school career while also breaking 17 minutes for the first time, all in the same race.

Kivisto clocked in with a time of 16:55.14 at the Prairie Wind Invitational on Friday morning at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course. The junior managed to stride past Kyson Miller of Kelly Walsh during the final stretch of the rainy 5-kilometer race for the first-place finish.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

