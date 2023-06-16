Watt Herther and Logan Custis
Campbell County junior Watt Herther (44) blocks a pass by Cheyenne Central junior Logan Custis (9) during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Logan Custis hauled in another unexpected honor early Friday morning when he was announced as Wyoming’s boys soccer player of the year by Gatorade.

The junior forward scored 29 goals and assisted on six others to help Cheyenne Central go 16-3 on the season and finish as state runners-up in Class 4A. Custis’ goals total was best in Wyoming, regardless of classification.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

