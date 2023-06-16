CHEYENNE — Logan Custis hauled in another unexpected honor early Friday morning when he was announced as Wyoming’s boys soccer player of the year by Gatorade.
The junior forward scored 29 goals and assisted on six others to help Cheyenne Central go 16-3 on the season and finish as state runners-up in Class 4A. Custis’ goals total was best in Wyoming, regardless of classification.
Custis was an All-Class 4A selection this season. He also was WyoSports’ Cheyenne boys soccer player of the year.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t think any of this would be coming across me,” Custis said Friday. “But as the season went along, I got better and more consistent and started scoring more goals and assists.
“It started to cross my mind then, but I knew I was only a junior and there were some seniors out there who were more talked about and more well-known around the state.”
Custis — a 5-foot-10, 160-pounder — is the sixth Central boys soccer player to be named Gatorade player of the year. The last to earn the nod was Ross Elliot in 2017. Custis’ 29 goals this season tied Elliot’s Central record for a single season.
Other former Indians to be recognized by Gatorade were Kevin Cox (2010), Drew Knaub (2006), Ryan Schaeffer (1994) and Matt Stock (1991).
“It’s pretty cool to get an award that not many people get,” Custis said.
Custis netted nine of his goals in Central’s final five matches this season — two in the East Conference tournament and three at the 4A state tourney.
“We felt like we weren’t looked at as one of the top teams, and that forced us to play with more fire,” Custis said. “We wanted to prove we were the better team on the field, and all of us worked hard to get to the state title game.”
Custis’ season earned him praise from coaches outside his own locker room.
“He’s a difficult matchup, and plays his forward position with passion, intelligence, speed and technical ability that surpasses any other student-athlete we faced,” Cheyenne South coach Joshua Eastman said in a news release. “When he receives the ball, he has great speed, deception and strength on the through-ball, and can hit shots with power and accuracy.”
Custis maintains a 3.2 grade-point average, according to Gatorade’s news release. He volunteers at a local senior center, helping the elderly with computers, phones and other tech issues. He also has donated time to the Friday Food Bag Foundation, which provides weekend meal assistance to Laramie County children.
