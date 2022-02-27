CASPER – Davin Mattimoe was confident he could tie the score with an escape early in the third period Saturday.
“I am pretty good at getting off bottom, so I was sure I could tie the match 1-1 and then go for the win,” the Cheyenne Central sophomore said.
That’s exactly what Mattimoe did.
He drew even with Thunder Basin senior Aidyn Mitchell by escaping off the bottom just eight seconds into the final period. Mattimoe added a takedown with 12 seconds remaining to pull ahead 3-1. Mitchell scored an escape late, but Mattimoe held on for a 3-2 win in the 220-pound championship at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament Saturday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
“(Mitchell) took a bad shot, and I was able to fight him off and get behind for the takedown,” Mattimoe said.
Mattimoe won the title by wrestling his style, Central coach Kyle Brightman said.
“He’s not a real offensive wrestler,” he said. “He waits for other people to make mistakes and then capitalizes on them. (Mitchell) took a bad shot and left (Mattimoe) open for the go-behind to get the takedown.”
Mattimoe was one of four finalists for the Indians on Saturday.
Central also got a title from junior Jack Ring at 170 pounds. Ring pulled ahead with a takedown as time expired in the first period. Sheridan junior Colson Coon cut the lead to 2-1 with an escape early in the second.
Ring took the lead for good with a reversal midway through the third frame. He added a two-point near-fall at the end of the match for a 6-1 win.
“I was trying to stay in a good base and get out when I got that reversal,” said Ring, who won the Colorado Class 2A 170-pound title last winter. “(Coon) had good pressure on my hands. He was committing to a turn, and I used a little momentum to get on top.”
The Indians finished sixth in the 12-team 4A division.
Sophomore 113-pounder Wyatt Weiss lost a 13-3 major decision to Natrona County senior Tate Tromble.
Junior Keagan Bartlett held a 4-3 lead heading into the third period of the 195-pound final. Natrona senior Brendyn Nelson took a 5-4 lead with a single-leg trip with 50 seconds remaining. Bartlett knotted the score 5-5 with an escape at the 27-second mark.
He had Nelson’s head slip out of his arms as he tried to throw him to the mat. Bartlett ended up on his back, and Nelson notched the pin at the 5:56 mark.
Cheyenne East captured fourth in the team race.
Freshman Liam Fox defeated Laramie sophomore Dakota Ledford 7-1 to win the 132-pound championship. Fox fought off a pair of single-leg takedown attempts during a scoreless first period.
Ledford took a 1-0 lead with an escape early in the second, but Fox pulled ahead with a takedown with five seconds left in the second frame.
“Every time he got into my leg, I was able to get my underhooks in and fight him off and keep him away from my body,” Fox said. “When he shot in on me in the second, he shot in from too far out, and I was able to get behind him for the takedown.”
Fox posted another takedown with 21 seconds remaining, and added three near-fall points as time expired for the 7-1 victory.
“He wrestled really smart,” Thunderbirds coach Thad Trujillo said. “They had wrestled four times this year. When you wrestle a really good kid like (Ledford) that many times, the matches get closer and closer because he learns where not to be.
“Liam did a good job of keeping his stance and wrestling his match.”
Senior Cade Pugh dropped his 152-pound final to Sheridan sophomore Dane Steel 5-0. Senior Gavyn Aumiller (285) was pinned by Thunder Basin junior Lane Catlin in 1:02 during the championship.
“They wrestled really well all weekend, they just ran into two hammers in the final,” Trujillo said of Pugh and Aumiller. “They’re great competitors and great wrestlers, and I’m really proud of the way they competed – not just this weekend, but all year long. They worked hard every day and did everything they could to win a state title.”
Cheyenne South placed 11th in the team race. The Bison did not have any wrestlers in the championship finals.