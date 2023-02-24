Meadow King and Cara Andrews

Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King, left, takes a moment to herself after winning the 145-pound final match against Star Valley freshman Cara Andrews during the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — Meadow King had her own nerves to contend with entering the 145-pound championship bout Friday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Cheyenne Central junior’s confidence grew the instant she felt Star Valley’s Cara Andrews hesitate.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus