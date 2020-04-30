CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central girls soccer coach Jeff Norman describes Meghan Blue as quiet and humble.
She rarely spoke up during her two seasons in a Lady Indians uniform, which made her words even more impactful when she did have something to say.
“She was a captain because of her work ethic and because she is the absolute model of how to be a student-athlete,” Norman said.
Blue will take that effort and team-first mentality to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, this fall.
NJC offers Blue the opportunity to not only play soccer, but spread her wings personally.
“I’m going to be going to a school where I don’t really know anyone,” she said. “I can learn a lot about myself there.
“It’s also close to home, and staying close to home was important. I can come back here and visit regularly, or my parents can come see me.”
Blue was a defensive midfielder for Central, helping the Indians win the Class 4A state title as a sophomore. She expects to play a completely defensive role as a fullback with Northeastern.
Her style of play fits well with the Plainswomen.
“They play a possessive style, where they like to keep the ball and move up the field,” Blue said.
“That’s the way I like to play. I like that a lot more than just booting the ball up the field.”
Blue is well suited for a possession-heavy style because of her willingness to get involved in the attack and make the first pass that gets play headed back the other direction. She also is a strong and aggressive defender.
“You can trust her to be physical,” Norman said. “She might have been our most physical player. If she wasn’t the most physical, she was No. 2. She loves to get in there and mix it up with everybody.
“That goes hand in hand with her being one of our team leaders. (NJC is) getting an excellent defensive player with the ability to be the first attacker in anything going forward.”
Blue intends to study criminal justice at Northeastern, with the goal of becoming a detective.
NJC was 9-8 overall last fall, including a 5-6 mark in Region IX play.