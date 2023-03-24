CHEYENNE – Mark Miller and Bruce Mowry will be among the 11 inductees to the Wyoming Coaches Association hall of fame this summer.
Miller coached Cheyenne Central's girls and boys swimming teams. He guided the Lady Indians to two state championships and seven state runner-up finishes in 21 seasons. Miller’s Central boys teams won one state title and were runners-up four other times across 22 campaigns.
Mowry has been Central’s head boys track and field coach since 2005. The Indians have claimed a pair of Class 4A state championships under his leadership. He also has coached Central’s indoor track teams since the sport gained Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioning in 2006. The boys have won four state titles with him as head coach, while the Lady Indians have claimed seven crowns.
Mowry also was an assistant football coach (1996-97, 2001-13), and an assistant track coach (2002-04). He also had a stint as an assistant in Chadron, Nebraska (1994-95).
Joining Miller and Mowry as hall of fame inductees are Mark Bullington (Torrington and Yoder), Steve Harshman (Casper), Tyrone Fittje (Casper) and Scott Shutte (Casper), Don Julian (Sheridan), Marty Linford (Cokeville), Serol Stauffenberg (Lander), Anne Wille (Snake River) and Larry Yeradi (Wright).