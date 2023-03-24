Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Mark Miller and Bruce Mowry will be among the 11 inductees to the Wyoming Coaches Association hall of fame this summer.

Miller coached Cheyenne Central's girls and boys swimming teams. He guided the Lady Indians to two state championships and seven state runner-up finishes in 21 seasons. Miller’s Central boys teams won one state title and were runners-up four other times across 22 campaigns.


