CHEYENNE – A season that started with so much promise for Sydney Morrell ended in disappointment.
The Cheyenne Central junior entered last year’s outdoor track season having won indoor state championships in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Those events were held within an hour of each other during a state meet that was condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thriving amid that test of endurance made Morrell a strong favorite to win outdoor state titles in those events.
Morrell ran well all season long, and entered the 4A state meet with top-3 seed times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She was confident she was capable of adding more state titles to her haul.
That changed during the 3,200 on the meet’s first day. Try as she might to dig deep and scrounge up the energy to chase down runners in front of her, Morrell just couldn’t. She finished fifth in 11 minutes, 58.75 seconds.
“I felt terrible after that event, and I knew right there the weekend was going to be awful,” Morrell said. “I knew something was wrong, but I still had three more races. I had to grit through them and score as many points as I could to help our team.”
Morrell was hopeful her finishes would add enough to the team total to help Central win a state title. They did.
Morrell also placed third in the 800 and fifth in the 400. She ran the 1,600 nine seconds off her season-best, and finished just off the podium in ninth.
The 14 points she added to the team total were less than expected, but more than enough to help the Indians claim first with 85.5 points. Runner-up Campbell County had 82 points, while third-place Kelly Walsh finished with 80.
Morrell was waylaid by an illness in the days after the state meet. Central coach Sean Wilde and Morrell’s parents are nearly certain the illness was in its early stages during the state meet, and impacted her performance.
“For her to not have the state meet she wanted to was gut-wrenching to watch as a coach,” Wilde said. “She got sick, but I also think she was a little broken down from training the entire year.”
High school running takes its toll on young athletes who are accustomed to running cross-country in the fall and outdoor track in the spring at the junior high level. They might play another sport during the winter months, but they’re not logging the kinds of miles they will if they choose to run indoor track as high-schoolers.
Morrell would have been familiar with the toll year-round training takes on the body had COVID-19 not canceled the outdoor track season when she was a freshman in 2020.
“Essentially, last year was her freshman year,” Wilde said. “That was her first year doing cross-country, indoor track and then going right into outdoor track.”
Morrell describes last season as eye-opening. It made her embrace Wilde’s pleas to take a “pre-hab” regimen of stretching, massages and icing seriously. Morrell now stretches for at least 15 minutes three times per day. She also gets regular massages, uses a foam roller and ice on sore muscles.
“Running really wears you down, so you have to take care of yourself,” Morrell said. “I used to not really believe in all those things, but now I do. They help so much. As long as you take care of yourself, you should be fine.”
Morrell once again enters the outdoor season after a stellar indoor state meet. She won the 800 and was part of Central’s winning 1,600 sprint medley relay team. She also placed second in both the 400 and 1,600 to help Central clip Campbell County for the state title 103.3-100.
Morrell will be a favorite to win distance races at May’s outdoor state meet in Casper. She wants to make last season’s disappointment a distant memory.
“I’m really excited to see what I can do this year,” she said. “Hopefully, I can stay healthy and do well.”
Wilde is confident in Morrell. Not just because of the results she has posted, but because of how well she has responded to the Indians’ training program.
“She has responded really well to that,” he said. “I know her a lot better now. I know how much stress to put on her and when to put it on her. I’ve learned what workouts are going to be the best for her.
“She’s also a lot better about taking care of herself because she’s so determined to do whatever she can to help us win.”