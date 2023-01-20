Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell, right, runs in the lead ahead of Rawlins senior Ryann Smith during the Leroy Sprague Invitational cross-country meet Friday afternoon at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell (middle left) signing her national letter of intent to compete in cross-country and track for the Iowa State Cyclones at the Cheyenne Central Commons on Thursday. Matt Atencio/WyoSports.
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell, right, runs in the lead ahead of Rawlins senior Ryann Smith during the Leroy Sprague Invitational cross-country meet Friday afternoon at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell (middle left) signing her national letter of intent to compete in cross-country and track for the Iowa State Cyclones at the Cheyenne Central Commons on Thursday. Matt Atencio/WyoSports.
CHEYENNE — Since she first joined the team her freshman season, Cheyenne Central track and cross-country coach Sean Wilde knew Sydney Morrell was destined for greatness.
His intuition proved to be correct. Nearly three-and-a-half years after that fateful day, Morrell signed her national letter of intent to continue her cross-country and track career at Iowa State University.
“This is really important to me, because I feel like this is where I am best fit for my future,” Morrell said. “This is a really big deal to me to be able to celebrate what is going to happen in my future.”
Morrell’s recruitment process started later than the senior would have liked. It wasn’t until the summer between her junior and senior year that she started to talk with coaches from other schools. This caused her recruitment process to be a little more stressful than it could have been.
The recruitment process took Morrell to a number of different NCAA Division I schools. She went on official visits to Boise State and Iowa State, as well as unofficial visits to University of Wyoming and Colorado State.
In the end, her decision came down to Boise State and Iowa State. While she said she loved the city of Boise, she ultimately chose to become a Cyclone. At the time, she had visits planned to Baylor and Northern Arizona, but decided to cancel those after her visit to Ames, Iowa.
The primary reason for her choice was because she felt Iowa State was the best fit for her.
“It was really the coaching, and the girls on the team made me feel so welcomed,” Morrell said. “It was so much fun, and I felt like I could easily fit in.”
The Cyclones will be getting arguably the best distance runner in the state of Wyoming. During her senior cross-country season, Morrell took home first place in five of the eight races she competed in, and finished the season with four consecutive wins. This included both the Class 4A regional and state meets, where her final time of 18:29.9 at the state meet was 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
While her cross-country career has been dominant, her track and field career has been even more impressive. Between the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2022, Morrell competed in 35 events. Of those, she placed first in 18. Even more impressively, she placed outside the top five only three times throughout the course of both seasons. Over the course of her high school career, she has won four state championships in track.
Wilde said he has seen a tremendous amount of growth in Morrell since she first joined the team as a freshman. The biggest change he has seen has been in the confidence Morrell runs with.
“From the moment she got on our squad, I knew she would be a solid performer,” Wilde said. “Seeing her go from being very shy to being a lot more confident in her ability.
“I think that is the biggest growth she has had is the confidence from her freshman year to now, and not being as skittish when she is getting ready for those races.”
With her high school career drawing to a close, Morrell has one more shot to make her impression on the state of Wyoming. While she is excited to continue competing in high school, she is also very excited about the prospect of continuing her career in college.
“The thing I am most excited about is being a part of a team where everyone feels the same way that I do about running,” she said. “I’m (also) just excited to make new friends, have new teammates and get better at the sport.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.