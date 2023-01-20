CHEYENNE — Since she first joined the team her freshman season, Cheyenne Central track and cross-country coach Sean Wilde knew Sydney Morrell was destined for greatness.

His intuition proved to be correct. Nearly three-and-a-half years after that fateful day, Morrell signed her national letter of intent to continue her cross-country and track career at Iowa State University.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus