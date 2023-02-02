CHEYENNE — Since he was in the third grade, Richard Prescott knew that he was destined to compete in collegiate athletics.

On Wednesday, that dream came true as the Cheyenne Central senior inked his national letter of intent to compete in football and track and field at Northern State University, an NCAA Division II school in Aberdeen, South Dakota.


