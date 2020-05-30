It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
Taylen Robertson spent the year training and competing with Cheer Central Suns, which is a cheer gym based in Lafayette, Colorado. She tried out for the University of Wyoming’s spirit squad and will join the roster when she starts classes this fall. Courtesy
Taylen Robertson, center, skipped her senior season of cheer at Cheyenne Central to train and compete with the Cheer Central Suns program in Lafayette, Colorado. She attended a handful of competitions before COVID-19 canceled more. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – Like so many young girls, Taylen Robertson’s introduction to athletic movement came through dance.
She enjoyed learning to dance, but found ballet too dainty for her tastes. Robertson wanted something more physically demanding and higher risk, so she talked her parents into taking her to a local cheer gym.