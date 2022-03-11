CASPER – With one minute remaining in an elimination game at the Class 4A state tournament, Cheyenne Central freshman Karson Tempel stepped to the free-throw line with the Indians trailing Rock Springs 31-30.
Tempel knocked down both free throws, but senior Brenli Jenkins quickly answered on the opposite end for the Tigers, giving them a 33-32 lead and knocking down a late free throw to lift Rock Springs to a 34-32 win at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Madiysn Baillie's 3-pointer at the final buzzer fell short as the Lady Indians' season came to an end.
“They worked their butts off all year, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We had the lead at one point late. It’s just never say die.”
Against Rock Springs' 2-1-2 zone defense, the Indians found some openings early, which led to a Roree Cowley triple and a 3-0 Central lead, but the Indians struggled to find gaps and open looks against the zone for the remainder of the half.
“When they were pressuring us full-court, we were able to get by that,” Tempel said. "But, we haven’t had teams zoning us a lot, so we haven’t played against it much.”
Kamrynn James responded for the Tigers and went on to score the first eight points as they held an 8-5 lead after the first period. Rock Springs built on its lead to start the second quarter, extending its advantage to 14-7 following a Jenkins bucket with just under two minutes to play in the half before the Indians closed out the half with a 4-0 run.
Neither team got much going offensively, with Central shooting 4 for 22 (18.2%) from the field and the Tigers shooting at a 19.2% (5 for 26) mark in the first half.
“What's happened to us the last two days is people are zoning us, and they’re not letting us run like we want to,” Kirkbride said. "We really needed to buckle down and work on our zone offense, and we improved on that from (Thursday), but we still couldn’t get the shots we wanted, and the ones we did, didn’t go in.”
After Jenkins got the first bucket of the third quarter, Mia Gerig scored five consecutive points for the Indians and knotted the score 16-16 with 4:25 left in the third. It was the first tie of the game. Fifty seconds later, Cowley gave Central its first lead since it was 5-4. The lead changed three more times through the third quarter before Central took a 23-22 lead into the final frame.
Despite being face-guarded, a step-back 3 pointer from Jenkins forced another lead change early in the fourth period. It was the Tigers' only made 3 of the game.
Central took the lead twice late, but five points from Jenkins in the final two minutes of the game helped guide Rock Springs to the win. Jenkins netted 19 points, and Gerig finished with nine points and three assists.
“We played hard, nobody thought we’d make it to state," Tempel said. "We worked hard to get here, and I’m proud of the way we played."
ROCK SPRINGS 34, CENTRAL 32
Rock Springs………… 8 6 8 12 — 34
Cheyenne Central…… 5 6 12 9 — 32
Rock Springs: James 3-10 5-10 11, Anderson 0-10 0-0 0, Asay 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 6-15 6-7 19, Brewster 0-5 2-2 2. Totals: 10-43 13-19 34.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0-2 0-0 0, Baillie 1-5 0-0 2, Gerig 3-9 2-2 9, M. Kirkbride 0-5 0-0 0, Gillam 1-2 0-0 2, Clements 2-4 0-0 4, Kam. Tempel 0-0 0-0 0, Kar. Tempel 2-4 2-2 7, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-6 2-2 2. Totals: 11-42 7-8 32.
3-pointers: Rock Springs 1-11 (Anderson 0-7, Jenkins 1-4); Central 3-10 (D. Mirich 0-2, Baillie 0-3, Gerig 1-1, Cowley 1-3, Kar. Tempel 1-1). Rebounds: Rock Springs 37 (Asay 13); Central 31 (Three with 4). Assists: Rock Springs 1 (Jenkins); Central 7 (Gerig 3). Turnovers: Rock Springs 12 (James 7); Central 13 (Baillie 3, Gerig 3). Blocked shots: Rock Springs 3 (Asay 2); Central 4 (Clements 2). Steals: Rock Springs 8 (Jenkins 4); Central 5 (Gerig 4). Team fouls: Rock Springs 14; Central 17.