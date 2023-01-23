Sydney Morrell

Prep Athlete of the Week Sydney Morrell poses for a portrait along the Greenway in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The Cheyenne Central senior cross-country runner won the Class 4A individual title on Saturday with a time of 18 minutes and 29.79 seconds. Morrell continues to train and looks forward to a post-conference meet in Alabama. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell was named Wyoming’s girls cross-country runner of the year by Gatorade on Monday morning.

Morrell won the Wyoming Class 4A state championship in 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds, helping the Lady Indians repeat as team state champions. Morrell also took top honors at four other meets over the course of the season. She placed third at the Dave Sanders Invitational in Littleton, Colorado, and fourth at the Wyoming Invitational at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Morrell also placed 13th at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton. Dave Sanders and Liberty Bell are considered two of the more elite events in Colorado high school cross-country.


