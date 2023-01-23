Prep Athlete of the Week Sydney Morrell poses for a portrait along the Greenway in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The Cheyenne Central senior cross-country runner won the Class 4A individual title on Saturday with a time of 18 minutes and 29.79 seconds. Morrell continues to train and looks forward to a post-conference meet in Alabama. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell was named Wyoming’s girls cross-country runner of the year by Gatorade on Monday morning.
Morrell won the Wyoming Class 4A state championship in 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds, helping the Lady Indians repeat as team state champions. Morrell also took top honors at four other meets over the course of the season. She placed third at the Dave Sanders Invitational in Littleton, Colorado, and fourth at the Wyoming Invitational at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Morrell also placed 13th at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton. Dave Sanders and Liberty Bell are considered two of the more elite events in Colorado high school cross-country.
The Iowa State signee also has competed at the Nike Northwest Regional Championships in , and the Garmin RunningLane National Championships in Alabama.
She maintains a 3.89 weighted grade-point average and has volunteered to help create brochures about nutrition and healthy living for the health promotions office at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Morrell also has donated her time cleaning houses for retirees in her neighborhood, while also preparing and cleaning local Airbnb rentals. Morrell also tutors, high school, junior high and elementary students.
She is the second Central girl to be named Wyoming’s cross-country runner of the year, joining Jessica Lemaster (2010-11).