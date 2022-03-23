CHEYENNE – It was hard for Nathanial Talich to see himself wearing anything other than brown and gold after his Cheyenne Central career came to an end.
So, when the University of Wyoming extended its official offer last summer, there wasn’t much consideration given to whether he would continue his hoops career anywhere else. On Wednesday, Talich announced his commitment via Twitter to join the Cowboys' roster as a preferred walk-on.
“There was some thought between Adams State (University) and Wyoming,” Talich said. “And when Wyoming told me they wanted me, it flipped a switch that that’s what I wanted to do.
“It feels amazing. It’s just something that I’ve dreamed of since I was kid.”
He’ll follow in the footsteps of family members, including his dad, Cory Talich, and uncle, Jim Talich, who played for the UW football program in the 1990s. Nathanial Talich is the second 2022 recruit that has committed to the Pokes, including three-star recruit Caden Powell from Waco, Texas.
As dominant as Talich is around the rim, he knows he won’t be able to assert the post presence against smaller guards that has allowed him to find success throughout his prep career. For that reason, he’s adamant in developing other parts of his game to be successful.
“I'm definitely not going to be able to post up like I have been able to,” he said. “I’m going to have to develop a really good 3-point shot and mid-range during the summer.”
The 6-foot-4 guard paced Class 4A in scoring this year with 23.3 points per game and was fourth in assists (3.9), fifth in rebounding (8.5) and third in steals (2.6). He is a three-time first team all-state selection.
Talich helped guide Central to the 2021 4A state title, where he averaged 17 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists through three games while shooting 15 of 19 from the field. That included a 26-point outburst in the Indians’ state championship win over Thunder Basin, where he shot 6 of 6 from the field.
Talich said he believes his play and the team’s success throughout that tournament helped draw the attention of UW and its staff.
“I first kinda heard about (UW being interested) at the state tournament,” he said “And then, that summer, I got a call from coach (Shaun) Vandiver.
“(The success in the state tournament) helped a lot. As a team, we played really well – everyone was clicking on all cylinders. I think that was a big thing."
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.