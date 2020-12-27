Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich drives toward the hoop during the game against Kelly Walsh Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated Kelly Walsh 63-33. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich drives toward the hoop during the game against Kelly Walsh Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated Kelly Walsh 63-33. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Nathanial Talich has a new, yet familiar role for Cheyenne Central this season.
The junior played shooting guard during his first two seasons on the Indians’ varsity roster. However, the graduation of Ryan Stampfli led Central coach Tagg Lain to move Talich to point guard this winter. It’s a position Talich played growing up, and when he saw some junior-varsity action as a freshman.