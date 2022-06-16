Central's Wilde tabbed 4A girls coach of the year for second straight year Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sean Wilde Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central girls outdoor track coach Sean Wilde was named the Class 4A coach of the year for the second consecutive year Tuesday by the Wyoming Coaches’ Association.The Lady Indians won their fourth consecutive 4A state title in May, finishing with 112 points. Central had just one individual or relay championship in the meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Championship Sean Wilde Sport Central Class 4a Indians Cheyenne Relay Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fresno State tops MW football off-season power rankings Loyalty at heart of Ike's emergence at Wyoming LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 nipped in Oral Roberts final CLUB SOFTBALL: WYCO wins pool at Colorado Springs event North too much for South in 49th Shrine Bowl