CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central girls outdoor track coach Sean Wilde was named the Class 4A coach of the year for the second consecutive year Tuesday by the Wyoming Coaches’ Association.

The Lady Indians won their fourth consecutive 4A state title in May, finishing with 112 points. Central had just one individual or relay championship in the meet.

