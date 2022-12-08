Cheyenne Central
Coach: Josh Bott
2021-22: Second at Class 4A state meet
Swimmers to watch: Ethan Merrill, sr. (distance, relay); Connor Doering, jr. (distance); Avery Dalton, so. (diving)
About the Indians: Central finished just behind Laramie in team points at the Class 4A state meet last season. The Indians won individual medals in the 400-yard freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. …The Indians return roughly 15 athletes from their roster last season, eight of which are seniors. “It’s good to have,” Bott said. “This is a different type of a season than a USA Swim season ... to have those guys to kind of show them the ropes and support them through the growing pains (is huge)." ... Ethan Merrill returns as the team’s highest place finisher from the state meet to lead those eight seniors who are working to establish a culture of their own for Central’s swimmers. ... Outside of experience, the diving squad returns as one of the big strengths of the Indians’ team. Three of the returning divers have placed at state, and all have a wealth of experience in their events. ... Expectations are sky-high for Central this year – not just from the outside, but from Bott as well. “I always expect top three,” Bott said. “I think that is totally do-able with these guys. If we do better than that, that’s a bonus.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Mark Dobler
2021-22: 10th at state
Swimmers to watch: Quin Kinchelo, jr. (distance, sprint, relay); Caleb Ruff, jr. (distance, sprint); Thomas Audley, so. (sprint).
About the Thunderbirds: East had a rough go at the state meet last season. The team finished in 10th place with just 41 points and failed to place any swimmers in the top five of any events. ... This year, the Thunderbirds returns roughly 12 swimmers, but only two of them are seniors. Those two seniors will be expected to take on a major leadership role, but a bulk of that leadership experience will come from East’s junior class. ... “A lot of my leadership is coming from a couple of juniors,” Dobler said. “I am hoping those seniors will step up.” ... The main theme of this season is reestablishing the culture of East swimming. The last few years, the team has been without a home and has been swimming out of Central’s and South’s pools. It has been five years since East hosted a home meet, and reestablishing some of those routines early on has been the biggest focus. “Having a younger team has been very helpful,” Dobler said. “It is kind of new for everyone anyway.”
Cheyenne South
Coach: Jason Garman
2021-22: Third at state
Swimmers to watch: Caleb Brewer, jr. (sprint, distance, relay); Mark Constantino, jr. (distance, relay); William Moore, sr. (sprint).
About the Bison: South had its best swimming season in school history last year. The Bison finished with 181 team points at the state meet, which gave them a third-place finish. ... “We had never finished that high before last year,” Garman said. “Hopefully we can see some good growth like we did last year and see how competitive we can get by the end of the year.” ... Juniors Mark Constantino and Caleb Brewer return as the Bison’s two most accomplished swimmers. The two combined for four second-place finishes at the state meet last season and broke three school records. Along with the rest of the returning swimmers, they will be expected to carry on a standard of leadership set forth by the senior class prior. Experience is both a pro and con for the Bison at the start of the season. While the team is a mixed bag in terms of experience, they have already formed a tight-knit bond. “The camaraderie already is pretty awesome,” Garman said. “The guys are out here working their tails off. Even though they don’t have a ton of experience, they are not afraid to put in the work.”
– By Matt Atencio, WyoSports