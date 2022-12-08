20210220-spts-swimming-mc-4.JPG

Cheyenne Central’s Ethan Merrill competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Wyoming Class 4A boys state swimming and diving championship Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Laramie High Natatorium. Merrill won the event in 59.84 seconds. Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

Cheyenne Central

Coach: Josh Bott


