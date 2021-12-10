Cheyenne Central
Coach: Josh Bott
2020-21 finish: Second with 233 points
Returning medalists: Kaden Anderson, sr. (sprint, relay); Carson Birge, sr. (sprint); Caden Cunningham, jr. (relay); Sebo Emmons, jr. (diving); Ethan Merrill, jr. (distance, relay); Matt Pietsch, sr. (distance, relay).
About the Indians: Central only has 20 athletes on its team this year, but the quality of that roster makes up for the smaller numbers than it’s had in the past. “The majority of the team will be returning qualifiers, and I’m expecting a couple more guys to qualify, as well,” Bott said. “We’re always shooting for top 3; I think that’s an achievable goal for us.” … Along with the swimmers, Central will have a strong showing with its five divers, who each have the potential to qualify for the state meet, Bott said. ... Merrill placed first in the 200 IM and 100 breast at last year’s state meet. Henry Eggers and Owen Cline are among returners that could take that next step in qualifying in more events. “We’re hoping to get the majority of guys on the state team,” the coach said. “And (with the divers) that’d be huge in getting points from everywhere at state.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Mark Dobler
2020-21 finish: Ninth with 44 points
Returning medalists: Tru Holz, so. (diving); Devin Meyer, sr. (diving)
About the Thunderbirds: East’s top returning swimmer from last season is sophomore Caleb Ruff, who will look to help guide an inexperienced roster that features mostly underclassmen. “Eighty-percent of the swimmers I have only have one year or less experience, so we’re definitely going to be developing and learning and building for the future,” Dobler said. “But, what you see with that core with the freshmen and sophomores is the work they’re putting in … the seniors I do have out are tremendous leaders and are going to instill that hard work and effort to guide these guys.” ... East is still without its own pool, which should be ready by the end of December or early January, Dobler said. … Meyer and Holz were the lone members of the team to make the championship finals last season and will be pieces of an East team that’ll improve as the season progresses. “Where I’m hoping and excited about is where we’re going to be at the end of the season and how we close that gap against some of these older teams,” Dobler said.
Cheyenne South
Coach: Jason Garman
2020-21 finish: Fourth with 162 points
Returnning medalist: Luke Constantino, sr. (sprint, relay); Mark Constantino, so. (sprint, relay); Johnathon Ikerd, sr. (sprint, relay); William Moore, jr. (relay)
About the Bison: South lost last year’s swimmer of the year in Jared Price, who won two events at the state meet and paced the Bison to their highest finish in school history. “Losing Jared is huge. Not one guy can replace that, so it’s going to be a committee,” Garman said. “But bringing back Johnny (Ikerd) is huge; we’re hoping for big things from him.” … Mark Constantino was the first freshman in school history to medal in two events last season. … South is entering the season with 16 swimmers, compared to 10 from last season, so hopefully the added depth can help it build on last season’s leap. Included in that depth is someone who could have a breakout season: sophomore Caleb Brewer. ... “To be able to place fourth last year was huge,” Garman said. “We just didn’t have the depth in those last few events.”
– Robert Munoz, WyoSports